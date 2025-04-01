Man City striker Erling Haaland out for up to seven weeks with ankle injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is facing a lay-off of up to seven weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The prolific Norwegian forward suffered an ankle injury in the second half of City’s FA Cup quarter-final victory at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The setback will rule the 24-year-old out for most of the rest of the domestic campaign but City are hopeful he will still be able to play some part, and then feature at the Club World Cup.

Guardiola said: “Sometimes there are years where these kind of things happen and it’s happened all season.

“All the injuries that we’ve had this season – I’m so sorry for them and for Erling as well. We want him to recover as quickly as possible and come back.

“The doctors told me between five and seven weeks, so hopefully for the end of the season and the Club World Cup he will be ready.”

Haaland’s absence is a major blow to City’s hopes of securing qualification for the Champions League.

The forward had just struck his 30th goal of the campaign to equalise in the 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

Sunday’s derby at Manchester United in the Premier League and the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26 or 27 are among the key games Haaland will miss.

The FA Cup final – which City still hope to reach – takes place on May 17, a day short of seven weeks after he suffered the injury.

Their final Premier League game is at Fulham on May 25, with City’s first match in the Club World Cup against Wydad Casablanca being played in the United States on June 18.

January signing Omar Marmoush could be given an extended run in the side in Haaland’s place.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s clash with Leicester at the Etihad Stadium, said: “We don’t have another player with his skills or his specific qualities.

“We know that, but we have to adapt. For many years we’ve played different ways up front.

“It depends on the quality of the players. We are going to try to find a solution.”