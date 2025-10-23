Erling Haaland reveals flexibility, raw milk and steak as secrets behind goals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good flexibility, raw milk and steak are among the secrets behind Erling Haaland’s “crazy goals”, the Manchester City striker has revealed.

The prolific Norwegian has plundered a remarkable 24 goals in just 14 appearances for club and country this season, and has struck in his last 12 outings.

The 25-year-old has shared some of the factors behind his success in the first video posted to his newly-launched YouTube channel, @erling.

A 27-minute film follows Haaland in a typical day, from cooking his breakfast in the morning through to a physiotherapy session, training with City and then preparing his evening meal.

“I have natural good flexibility in my groin and my hips which, for me, is so important to keep, because how do you score these goals?” says Haaland, raising his leg to reference some of his more acrobatic efforts, whilst receiving some massage treatment.

“You need to have good mobility or flexibility to score these crazy goals. This is really important.”

On this particular day, Haaland calls at a local farm shop on his way to training at the City Football Academy. Raw milk and several cuts of steak – which he later shows his passion for cooking – are among his purchases.

The channel, a personal venture not connected to City, aims to offer insights into Haaland’s training, lifestyle and interests beyond football.

He said: “People always see the matches, the goals, the celebrations — but not the hours that go into being ready for all of that.

“It’s a bit of who I am away from the pitch, and I hope people enjoy seeing that side.”