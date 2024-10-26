We are going there to win – Andre Onana confident Man Utd can beat West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Andre Onana says Manchester United need points and goals as intensely scrutinised Erik ten Hag leads the team to West Ham on Sunday.

Only once in the Premier League era have the Red Devils registered fewer points at this stage of a season than their current 11-point haul as pressure mounts on both the team and manager.

Ten Hag has lost his previous two visits to West Ham’s London Stadium, where United head after being held to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Onana pulled off a fantastic double save to help earn that point at the rocking Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and is looking forward to playing in front of another full house on the road on Sunday afternoon.

“100 per cent (I am looking forward to it) and we are going there to win,” the United shot-stopper said.

“As a Manchester United player, we have the obligation to go everywhere to try to win.

“Sometimes it will not be possible, but we are travelling to London to win because we need points and we need to score goals, we need to win games, so it’s what we’re going to try to do.”

United did not leave Fenerbahce’s stadium until the early hours of Friday morning and stayed in Istanbul overnight, before heading to London rather than home due to their quick turnaround.

The PA news agency understands Ten Hag’s Red Devils trained at Leyton Orient’s Brisbane Road on the eve of a match they head into needing to show a greater cutting edge in front of goal.

That profligacy has been a problem all season and was evident in Istanbul, with that needing to change at West Ham as United look to build on last weekend’s 2-1 comeback win against Brentford.

“It will come, you know, it will come,” Onana said. “Everything in life is temporary. It will come, if not today it will be tomorrow.

“Also, us as defenders, we have to take responsibility. We were leading one up and I start to question myself, because to do maybe things better, my defenders as well.

“I don’t think we have to look at the strikers because they are trying.

“The chances are there and at the moment the ball is not going in the net, but it will come. We lose together. We win together.”

Asked if United are creating enough chances, Onana said: “I think we are the second or the third position (for chances created), and the most important thing is the creating chances.

“So, if we don’t create any chance, then we all have to worry, but the chances are there.

“They start there, so we have to be patient. And I know my guys, that’s what they train for. And I’m very happy, the way they fight.”