Enzo Maresca hopes Chelsea can learn from mistakes and ‘build something special’

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca told his players they can “build something special” by taking the lessons from their 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

It was a first Champions League outing in nearly two and a half years for the Blues and despite gifting the Bundesliga champions two goals in the first half, there was much to be positive about.

Harry Kane showed his experience and class with two well-taken goals, one of them a penalty, whilst there was an own goal from Trevoh Chalobah as fortune went against Maresca’s young side.

Cole Palmer scored with an excellent finish to make it 2-1, the clearest sign of Chelsea’s ability to compete at this level after making the step up from the Conference League.

“We were in the game until the end,” said Maresca. “It’s very difficult to think to come here and control the game for 95 minutes. This is not reality.

“You cannot commit mistakes in the way we have done. But I just said to the players that I think we learn a lot and build something special from this defeat.

“In terms of experience, between them and us I think there was a huge difference because of the games they played in the Champions League, because of the age.

“The way we competed for part of the game, we were very good, but the mistakes we can learn from.”

Chelsea contributed to an open first half in which both sides looked to make bold attacking statements, but in the end it was Bayern’s greater experience of this competition that told.

The visitors switched off for the opening goal, Michael Olise was given far too much space on the right from a drop ball and scampered round Joao Pedro with ease, sending over a cross from which Chalobah scored an own goal.

Moises Caicedo was clumsy in hauling Kane to the ground as the England captain doubled Bayern’s lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Chelsea might have wilted at that point, but instead showed a renewed determination which was admirable from a young side playing inside an intimidating cauldron created at the Allianz Arena.

Palmer was given room to break through the centre and sniffed his chance, playing a one-two with Malo Gusto before finishing brilliantly into the top corner.

Maresca felt Bayern should have been reduced to 10 manat that point for a kick by defender Jonathan Tah on Pedro in the build-up.

“The referee said to me it was not hard or aggressive enough,” he said. “So to give red card, he needs to see the blood? For me there is not any doubt.”

The fight was finally extinguished from Chelsea when Kane added his second from Gnabry’s through pass just pass the hour, but the visitors could head back to London with optimism.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany praised the all-round contribution of Kane after his side’s fine start.

“I don’t have much to say about all the things everyone can see,” he said. “The main thing I can say is watch his work off the ball. Watch him work, watch him recover.

“The main thing for him is that if he spends that energy, he gets his reward.”