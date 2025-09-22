Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hopes Cole Palmer avoids surgery on groin injury
The England international, who has been able to start just twice in the league so far this season, lasted only 21 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Enzo Maresca is hopeful Cole Palmer will not require surgery on a groin injury which forced him off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United.
Asked whether Palmer will need to have an operation on the injury, Maresca replied: “The medical staff, they didn’t mention to me about surgery.
“I don’t know if in the next days or the next weeks, but I don’t think so, to be honest.
“He made a huge effort on last Saturday to try to play the game. Again, he tried Saturday morning, he did the test, he was okay but not 100 per cent. But he wanted to be there to his help team-mates and to be there in that kind of game.
“But unfortunately then we had have 10 players and also it was painful so we decided to change it. And it’s more-day-by-day, week-by-week, game-by-game to see how it is and then decide what we do.”