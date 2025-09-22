Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hopes Cole Palmer avoids surgery on groin injury

The England international, who has been able to start just twice in the league so far this season, lasted only 21 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Philip Duncan
Monday 22 September 2025 06:45 EDT
Cole Palmer was withdrawn after just 21 minutes at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Cole Palmer was withdrawn after just 21 minutes at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Enzo Maresca is hopeful Cole Palmer will not require surgery on a groin injury which forced him off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United.

The England international, 23, has been able to start just twice in the league so far this season, and lasted only 21 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Asked whether Palmer will need to have an operation on the injury, Maresca replied: “The medical staff, they didn’t mention to me about surgery.

“I don’t know if in the next days or the next weeks, but I don’t think so, to be honest.

“He made a huge effort on last Saturday to try to play the game. Again, he tried Saturday morning, he did the test, he was okay but not 100 per cent. But he wanted to be there to his help team-mates and to be there in that kind of game.

“But unfortunately then we had have 10 players and also it was painful so we decided to change it. And it’s more-day-by-day, week-by-week, game-by-game to see how it is and then decide what we do.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in