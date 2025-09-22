Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hopes Cole Palmer avoids surgery on groin injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca is hopeful Cole Palmer will not require surgery on a groin injury which forced him off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United.

The England international, 23, has been able to start just twice in the league so far this season, and lasted only 21 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Asked whether Palmer will need to have an operation on the injury, Maresca replied: “The medical staff, they didn’t mention to me about surgery.

“I don’t know if in the next days or the next weeks, but I don’t think so, to be honest.

“He made a huge effort on last Saturday to try to play the game. Again, he tried Saturday morning, he did the test, he was okay but not 100 per cent. But he wanted to be there to his help team-mates and to be there in that kind of game.

“But unfortunately then we had have 10 players and also it was painful so we decided to change it. And it’s more-day-by-day, week-by-week, game-by-game to see how it is and then decide what we do.”