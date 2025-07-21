Women’s Euro 2025 live: Lionesses respond to Jess Carter abuse and Leah Williamson injury latest

Lucy Bronze offers full support to Jess Carter after racist abuse: 'The abuse is not okay. Racism is not okay'

England are building up to their Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy and will reveal an update on the fitness of captain Leah Williamson before travelling to Geneva as they look to return to the final.

Williamson was forced off with an ankle injury during England’s dramatic quarter-final win over Sweden but the Lionesses are “very optimistic” that the defender will be available.

It remains to be seen if Williamson will take part in England’s training session this morning, while manager Sarina Wiegman will also give an update in her press conference later this evening.

The Lionesses are continuing to support Jess Carter after the defender revealed she has been receiving racist abuse since the start of Euro 2025.

England’s players will not take the knee before Tuesday’s semi-final and want stronger action from the FA over the abuse suffered by Carter, with some players pushing for a boycott of social media.