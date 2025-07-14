Women’s Euro 2025 live: England handed key advantage after thrashing Wales to reach quarter-finals
England progressed to the quarter-finals with a thumping win over Wales and will now face Sweden in the last eight
England ran riot against Wales in their final Euro 2025 group stage match to ensure the Lionesses cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.
The holders will play Sweden in a tough quarter-final next, but have landed on the kinder side of the draw by finishing the group stage as runners-up and they will avoid playing Spain until at least the final.
England were prepared for a “derby” against the tournament debutants Wales, who are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros, but Sarina Wiegman’s produced a professional performance to ease past their opponents with all of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway and Aggie Beever-Jones grabbing goals.
It capped an excellent recovery from the Lionesses after losing their opening game of the tournament to France, with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and a 6-1 destruction of Wales setting up another push for the title.
“It probably was the best thing that could have happened to us as a team,” forward Mead said. “I think it motivated us. We're now in a position where we're building quite nicely and hopefully we can continue that momentum now into the quarterfinals.”
Follow all the reaction and analysis from England vs Wales at Women's Euro 2025 below:
'France defeat the best thing that could have happened'
England forward Beth Mead said the opening defeat to France at Euro 2025 was the best thing that could have happened to England in their title defence after recovering from that result to reach the quarter-finals.
Mead said the poor performance against France gave England motivation to improve and the Lionesses have built some momentum after going back to basics and winning impressively against the Netherlands and Wales.
“It didn’t seem it at the time, it probably was the best thing that could have happened to us as a team,” Mead said. “I think it motivated us. We had conversations, we figured things out that we maybe needed to.
“You don't win or lose a tournament in the first game, I think it's cliche to say it, but you don't, and we're now in a position where we're building quite nicely and hopefully we can continue that momentum now into the quarterfinals.”
Who and when do England play next? Route to Women’s Euro 2025 final
England have successfully reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 after recovering from their opening defeat to France to finish as runners-up in Group D.
The Lionesses faced the danger of an early elimination after their 2-1 defeat to France but bounced back to impressively defeat the Netherlands 4-0 a few days later.
A 6-1 victory over Wales secured England’s place in the knockout stages - even if a strong France team go through as Group D winners after avoiding defeat to the Netherlands and winning 5-2.
England now know their path to the Euro 2025 final in Basel, and the Lionesses have actually landed on the opposite side of the draw as world champions Spain and cannot play the tournament favourites until the final.
Why England were right to show no mercy in ruthless destruction of Wales at Euro 2025
For a Wales team who have brought so much passion, colour and pride to Euro 2025, this was no way to go home. As one, Wales stood in front of their Red Wall in St Gallen, and there is certainly no disgrace in losing to England, France and the Netherlands in what was their major tournament debut.
But England had to be ruthless, and a 6-1 win to finish the group stage sends a message. “Sweden should be scared,” said Ella Toone, and this performance showed why as Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to their destructive best with the biggest win of Euro 2025 so far.
England thrash Wales before an unspoken boost ignites Euro 2025 hopes
England claim the biggest win of Euro 2025 so far, at 6-1, and yet the victory that might have been most significant for them on the night was perhaps in Basel. France’s 5-2 comeback against the Netherlands ensured Sarina Wiegman’s team finished second, to go into what looks like the more forgiving side of the draw.
Sweden will, of course, offer a very tough quarter-final - especially after their own statement display against Germany - but there’s no Spain there. It’s much less open. The cheers that greeted the announcement of second place said enough.
Wiegman won’t allow any of that kind of thinking, as England more than displayed in this ruthless win over Wales.
Euro 2025 schedule in full
Semi-final 1: Winner of Match 26 vs Winner of Match 25
Semi-final 2: Winner of Match 28 vs Winner of Match 27
Final: Sunday, 27 July at 5pm BST - Basel
Quarter-finals in full
(all matches kick off at 8pm BST)
Norway vs Italy – 16 July, Geneva
Sweden vs England – 17 July, Zurich
Spain vs Switzerland – 18 July, Bern
France vs Germany – 19 July, Basel
Fishlock speaks
Wales captain Jess Fishlock also spoke to ITV.
“It's disappointing with that scoreline and we have to just keep learning and move on now and in the next campaigns keep moving forwards and keep getting to major tournaments,” she says.
"This is the beginning of a journey for us and we have been here and played three of the best teams in the world and found how big that jump is. We have to keep investing and keep building to make sure this isn't just a one-off.
"We can still celebrate being here and what it means for this nation and then we have to keep getting better. For me, I don't know right now. I don't know.
"It is tough when you work so hard and you concede things you know are going to happen. It is hard sometimes to understand that in the game, and we have to get back to the drawing board. I am still really proud of this group,” she adds as she finishes.
Wilkinson reacts
Wales's goal difference of minus-11 is the worst in the history of the Women's Euros group stages.
Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson says that the country have to continue to “grow and learn”.
"It is a hard one. We know this was not our game and we were outplayed and I was outcoached. It's a moment when you know you will take a lot from it. I wouldn't want to stand with any other team. There is a gap between us and the top teams, and that's my job, to try and close that gap,” she says.
"I just want to thank the support. It was a tough game to stay loud and they did. We know we have got some work to do and this is not a team that is ready for tournament football too. I have got to be sharper too.
"Grow and learn, that is what we have got to do. I am glad we got the goal and we know we will put our heads down and continue working,” she adds as she finishes.
Why were England awarded a penalty against Wales at Women’s Euro 2025?
England were awarded a controversial penalty in their Euro 2025 match against Wales as a foul on Georgia Stanway was ruled to have taken place inside the box.
Danish referee Frida Klarlund initially awarded a free-kick when Carrie Jones was ruled to have clipped Stanway close to the 18-yard line, with the England midfielder falling outside the area.
However, after a long delay, the VAR decided that the foul on Stanway took place inside the box and referee Klarlund pointed to the spot. Stanway kept her cool to fire England in front.
