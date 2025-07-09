Is England v Netherlands on TV? Channel, time and how to watch ‘must-win’ Women’s Euro 2025 match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face a “must-win” clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2025 as the Lionesses look to keep their European title defence alive.

An opening defeat to France on Saturday night means the holders will be heading home if they lose to the Netherlands and France pick up at least a point against Wales.

England know they must improve from their opening display against France, with Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson both critical of how poor they were in possession.

The Netherlands, who won the Euros under Wiegman in 2017, opened their tournament with a 3-0 win over Wales as Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is England v Netherlands?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 9 July at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund, which is where England lost to France on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

England v Netherlands will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 4:15pm.

What is the team news?

After such a disappointing opening performance, there is good chance Sarina Wiegman at least one change to her England team. Additionally, all of Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Georgia Stanway recently returned from long injury lay-offs, so may not be ready to start two games in the space of four days. Wiegman, however, has said everyone is fit and available.

Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Grace Clinton and Niamh Charles all came off the bench against France and could come into the line-up, with James, Stanway, Beth Mead and Jess Carter potentially making way if Wiegman does decide to mix things up. Michelle Agyemang made an impact off the bench and could be needed again if England require a late goal.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp

What is the Netherlands team news?

Vivianne Miedema reached her century of Netherlands goals in style with a stunning finish to break the deadlock against Wales and was able to get some rest in the final half hour with her team in a comfortable position. Lineth Beerensteyn was also able to get some minutes off the bench after being an injury doubt before the Wales games but the Netherlands are likely to be unchanged.

Possible Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts; Groenen, Van de Donk, Kaptein; Pelova, Miedema, Roord

What has Sarina Wiegman said?

"We don't talk about consequences," Wiegman said. "We talk about our game plan again, about what we have to do to be at our best and how we can exploit spaces that the Netherlands leave behind.

“It's a game. It's a football game and the outcome, of course, has consequences, but that was the same in the final in the Euros and the final in the World Cup.

"So we bring it back to 'what do we have to do?' And the focus is what actions do we have to take to play our best. That's the conversation we have with the players. That's what we train and how we can stick together?

"In good moments that's easier. When it's harder moments, how do we come together and get back to what we have to do."