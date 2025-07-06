Women’s Euro 2025 live: England ‘not good enough’ as Lionesses react to France defeat

'We created our own problems' - Wiegman disappointed by defeat in Euros opener

Holders England suffered a chastening start to their Euro 2025 campaign as France won 2-1 in Zurich to take charge of Group D along with the Netherlands.

England could now find themselves out of the Euros on Wednesday if they lose to the Netherlands and France beat tournament debutants Wales, who lost 3-0 to the Dutch earlier in the day in the other match in Group D.

Captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses need to take “responsibility” for their performance. "We lost the game with poor defending one-on-one,” Williamson said “Not good enough with the ball, we weren't good enough.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman also said that her team created their own problems in the defeat. “Of course, I’m very disappointed,” said Wiegman. “I think we started well. After that we created chances (for France) by playing short passes all the time. We were a bit sloppy too.”