When is England v Wales? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel

England face Wales at Euro 2025 as the British rivals clash with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Holders England could have been out if they lost to the Netherlands on Wednesday but produced an excellent performance to win 4-0 and spark their tournament into life.

The Lionesses are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals with a win of any kind while Wales need to win against England and hope other results go their way.

Wales, who have lost both of their games, need to win and for France to beat the Netherlands but the tournament debuts also require a huge goal swing to advance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

The Euro 2025 match kicks off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 13 July in St Gallen, Switzerland.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the England team news?

England made some key changes for the Netherlands game and looked to have found a settled formula with Lauren James on the right wing, Ella Toone in midfield and Jess Carter at centre-back. Sarina Wiegman could name an unchanged team in order to build some momentum and consistency.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

What is the Wales team news?

Former Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle returned to the pitch off the bench in the defeat against France so could start following a year out due to a knee injury. Olivia Clark may return in goal and Hayley Ladd could also return to the starting line-up.

Possible Wales XI: Clark; Roberts, Evans, Green, Woodham; Ladd, Ingle, James, Holland; Fishlock, Hughes

What are the group permutations?

England will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales on Sunday. If England draw, they can still go through as long as the Netherlands don’t beat France.

Where things could have started to get complicated is if England beat Wales and the Netherlands defeat France, leaving those three teams on six points and breaking the head-to-head record tiebreak.

However, by winning 4-1 against Netherlands and only losing 2-1 to France, the Lionesses would have the advantage on goal difference as long as they beat Wales and would be guaranteed to go through.

Wales are not out just yet - but they need to beat England and hope the Netherlands lose to France. Wales’ goal difference after losing 3-0 and 4-1 means progress is very unlikely, however.