England Under-21s held to goalless stalemate by Slovenia

England Under-21s missed the chance to secure their place in the knockout stage of the European Championship after being held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.

Lee Carsley’s side were frustrated in the first half against a Slovenia side who threatened at times themselves, but Ethan Nwaneri and Harvey Elliott spurned golden opportunities.

Goalkeeper James Beadle played his part in keeping England level with decent saves to deny Svit Seslar.

England moved to the top of the group, for the time being at least, but will have to wait to secure their qualification against Germany when they meet in Nitra on Wednesday, while Slovenia kept their slim hopes of progressing alive.

Slovenia started brightly and came close when Seslar’s whipped free-kick deflected inches wide of the target and Beadle was then called into action for the first time to stop Seslar’s drilled effort with his legs.

England’s first chance came in the 20th minute. Captain James McAtee will have been disappointed to drag his close-range effort harmlessly wide.

England should have been ahead just before the half-hour when Jonathan Rowe showed great feet to get past his marker and put the ball on a plate for Nwaneri, but with the goal at his mercy he somehow missed an easy tap-in.

Slovenia started to threat again, with Seslar proving a menace as he let rip with a ferocious effort from outside the box which Beadle did well to tip over the crossbar.

England again came close to an opener before the break.

Elliot Anderson superbly picked out the run of Elliott and he lifted his effort over goalkeeper Martin Turk only to see the ball bounce off the upright and away from danger.

Another glorious chance went begging when Tino Livramento hooked the ball into the six-yard area and McAtee directed a shot on goal but Turk was in the right place to save.

Slovenia almost made England pay for those missed chances as another chance fell to Seslar, but he saw a curling strike saved by Beadle.

Substitute Omari Hutchinson injected some pace into England’s attack and his cross found Elliott who could not direct his header on target.

England were denied in stoppage time as Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s pinpoint cross picked out Jack Hinshelwood who directed a powerful header on target but Turk tipped the ball behind and secured an important point.