It’s full steam ahead for the England U21s in their European Championship title defence as they face the Netherlands in a massive semi-final clash.

After an underwhelming group stage, Lee Carsley’s side turned things up a gear to overcome Spain in a repeat of their 2023 final triumph, with goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson guiding the Young Lions to a 3-1 win in the last eight.

They now face a Netherlands side on a high after shocking Portugal in the quarter-finals, with the Dutch edging a late 1-0 win thanks to an Ernest Poku strike, despite going a man down in the first half.

Both England and the Netherlands failed to impress during the opening stages of the competition, but appear to have now found their feet as a shot at European glory moves within just one game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euros semi-final:

When and where is England U21s vs Netherlands U21s?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Wednesday, 25 June in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will take place at the at the Tehelne Pole stadium, which is home to local side SK Slovan Bratislava and has a capacity of around 22,500.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 4:40pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Channel 4 On Demand.

Team news

England will be without Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who picked up a second yellow card of the tournament against Spain and will therefore be suspended for the semi-final. Elliot Anderson could act as a notable return to the side in midfield, after looking notably frustrated by his demotion to the bench last time out.

For the Dutch, they will be without Ruben van Bommel - son of legendary midfielder Mark - after his sending off against Portugal. Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor are also suspended after they picked up their second yellow cards of the tournament on Saturday. Goalscorer Poku, who started against Portugal on the bench, could be rewarded with a start.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Beadle; Hinshelwood, Quansah, Cresswell, Livramento; Scott, Anderson; Elliott, McAtee, Hutchinson; Stansfield.

Netherlands XI: Roefs; Kasanwirjo, Van den Berg, Hato, Maatsen; Flamingo, Valente, Meijer; Manhoef, Van Bergen, Poku.

Odds

England win - 21/20

Draw - 12/5

Netherlands win - 2/1

Via Sky Bet. The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

