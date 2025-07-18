England survive chaos to reach Euro 2025 semi-finals

England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2025 after surviving a thriller against Sweden, with Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton the heroes in the penalty shoot-out.

But a dramatic, gruelling win could have come at a cost ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final against Italy after captain Leah Williamson was forced off with an ankle injury and Bronze and Lauren James were seen limping at the end of full-time.

The Lionesses began the match in the worst possible way and Sarina Wiegman’s side were punished for their defensive sloppiness as Kosovare Asllani sent Sweden ahead inside the opening two minutes before Stina Blackstenius doubled their lead.

Changes were made by the coach and the introduction of Chloe Kelly was the turning point with the Arsenal forward providing two assists as Bronze and Michelle Agyemang, another substitute, scored late in the game to force extra-time and penalties.

The shoot-out was low on quality, with nine misses in total and both goalkeepers on top form. Bronze rattled one down the middle to put England ahead at 3-2 and Hampton’s heroics ensured England’s title defence goes on.