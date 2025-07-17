England v Sweden live: Women’s Euro 2025 team news as potential semi-final opponent revealed
England face a rematch with Sweden in a bid to reach the Euro 2025 semi-finals
England are building up to tonight’s Euro 2025 quarter-final with Sweden as the holders prepare to face their toughest test of the tournament yet.
The Lionesses played Sweden at the semi-final stage of their home Euros three years ago, winning 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night that included Alessia Russo’s backheel goal as the hosts went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.
Sweden will be out for revenge as the teams meet again in Zurich. Sweden impressively topped Group C, beating Germany 4-1 last time out, and have an excellent record of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.
England, though, will be looking to continue the momentum that has been building since their opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman’s side have found form and defeated Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 5-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.
Can England now take the opportunity of landing on the more favourable side of the draw? The winner will play Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva, after Cristiana Girelli’s dramatic winner against Norway sent the Italians through to their first semi-final since 1997.
Sweden a 'dangerous, relentless' side, says Leah Williamson
England played Sweden during qualifying for Euro 2025, drawing 1-1 at Wembley and then 0-0 in Gothenburg in a “cagey” final qualifying game.
They reached the semi-finals of the last Euros and the semi-finals of the last two World Cups, as well as finishing runners-up at the Olympics in 2016 and 2021 .
“We spoke about the history and Sweden’s previous results at tournaments are incredible. They are relentless. They are a very organised team who work hard. There are obviously some familiar faces so we know their characteristics,” Leah Williamson said.
“When you have a team who work for each other like Sweden, then you don’t need to necessarily have a crazy standout threat. They are hard to prepare for in that sense. The discipline for them all to complete their jobs on the pitch makes them a dangerous side.”
‘Fear England?’ No, this Sweden team believes Women’s Euros 2025 is their year
Abba has not been banned from England’s pre-match playlist just yet, as captain and dressing room DJ Leah Williamson confirmed this week. After all, those are the vibes and emotions that the holders want to recapture as they target a return to the semi-finals. Instead, it is Sweden who need to change the record as they face the Lionesses once again in the knockout stages of a major tournament.
‘Incredible, beautiful’: Italy reach first Women’s Euros semi-final in 28 years
Cristiana Girelli scored a 90th-minute winner, her second goal of a superb double, as Italy beat Norway 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals at the Women’s Euros for the first time since 1997.
Italy started well but were on the ropes after Norway captain Ada Hegerberg cancelled out their opening goal, but Girelli, who had opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, was not to be denied and netted the winner to send thousands of blue-clad fans into ecstasy.
Leah Williamson wary of Sweden threat ahead of Euro 2025 quarter-final
England captain Leah Williamson spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sweden quarter-final and said the Lionesses are wary of tonight’s “relentless” opposition.
“Sweden are a fantastic team,” Williamson said. “They’re relentless in the way they go about their game.
“I think they sort of avoid the expectation of every tournament, and nobody really talks about them, slightly disrespectful, I think, because they always show up and they always seem to pose a threat to most teams, and normally come out with a medal or (become) a semi-final team.”
What is the Sweden team news?
Fridolina Rolfo made her first start of the tournament in the 4-1 win over Germany after fully recovering from her injury. Smilla Holmberg was a surprise inclusion at right back but impressed and could keep her place.
Possible Sweden XI: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius
What is the England team news?
Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged team ahead of the Wales game, for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, and the England head coach may decide to keep with a winning formula.
Ella Toone has been in impressive form since returning to the midfield while Lauren James has looked more comfortable playing on the right wing. England have also been more solid defensively since Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter swapped positions in the back four.
Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones both scored against Wales after coming off the bench, so England have plenty of options on the bench should Wiegman decides she needs an impact later in the game.
Possible England XI; Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp
When is England v Sweden?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) on Thursday 17 July in Zurich.
How can I watch it?
It will be live on BBC One and iPlayer with coverage starting from 7pm.
England face Sweden in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 as the holders face a rematch of their semi-final three years ago.
The Lionesses thumped Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night, on their way to reaching the Euro 2022 final and winning the tournament.
Sweden will no doubt have revenge on their minds and impressively topped Group C by beating 10-player Germany 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.
Sweden have several players who represent English clubs, including Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, and are familiar opponents for Sarina Wiegman’s side.
England bounced back from their opening defeat to France with comprehensive wins over Netherlands and Wales and have momentum behind them.
