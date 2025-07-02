Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “new” England heads to Switzerland for Euro 2025 look to defend the title they won on home soil three years ago.

There have been plenty of changes and seven players, from 19-year-old striker Michelle Agyemeng to the uncapped 30-year-old goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, will be taking part in their first major international tournament.

But several winners from Euro 2022 will be back again under Sarina Wiegman, with captain Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead bringing the experience and setting the standards as England look to retain their crown.

“I think we’ve got a good blend and everyone has earned the right to be here,” Mead said when assessing the 23-player group. “They all bring something different.

“I think you can see the energy some of the young girls have going into a tournament for the first time and also the girls who have a bit more experience who can help them on that journey as well.”

England Euro 2025 squad

Michelle Agyemang

Position: Forward | Age: 19 | Caps: 1 | Number: 17

The youngest player in the England squad, who scored just 41 seconds after coming off the bench to make her England debut in the defeat at Belgium in April. A former ballgirl at Wembley, and a lifelong Arsenal supporter who has been at the club since the age of six and made her first-team debut aged 16, Agyemang has timed her run to the Euros to perfection. Her impact against Belgium shows she has an eye for goal and she offers a physical presence in attack. “Those strengths, it's things that we don't necessarily have,” Leah Williamson said. “And the reason that she's here.”

open image in gallery Michelle Agyemang ( The FA via Getty Images )

Aggie Beever-Jones

Position: Forward | Age: 21 | Caps: 8 | Number: 19

The frontrunner for PFA Young Player of the Year after finishing Chelsea’s unbeaten WSL title campaign as their top scorer with nine, including the goal that sealed their unbeaten campaign at Stamford Bridge. Pacy and direct with an eye for a goal, the 21-year-old now is becoming just as important for England, too, and she became just the second Lionesses player to score a Wembley hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Portugal.

open image in gallery Aggie Beever-Jones ( The FA via Getty Images )

Lucy Bronze

Position: Defender | Age: 33 | Caps: 134 | Number: 2

Key to setting a winning mentality among the squad, Bronze is set to represent her country at a seventh major tournament. The 33-year-old’s competitive edge is as sharp as ever, as shown by her impact in her debut season at Chelsea, and she remains just as important to England by providing energy and drive at right back. “Sharing in the new players' experiences keeps you young, it keeps you excited,” Bronze said. “I'm just doing that and enjoying it just as much as I've always enjoyed it."

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze ( Getty Images )

Jess Carter

Position: Defender | Age: 27 | Caps: 45 | Number: 16

Often an unsung hero in defence, Carter played an important role at the last World Cup due to her versatility and can play in both at the left side of a back three and back four. Moved from Chelsea to New York-based Gotham FC last summer, reuniting with former Blues goalkeeper and fiancee Ann-Katrin Berger. There would be another reunion if England play Germany in the knockout stages as Berger is their starting goalkeeper.

open image in gallery Jess Carter ( The FA via Getty Images )

Niamh Charles

Position: Defender | Age: 25 | Caps: 24 | Number: 3

The Chelsea full-back, who missed most of the first half of the season with a shoulder injury, faces a selection battle with former team-mate Carter but appears to have the edge. Her connection with club team-mate Lauren James on the left can be a bonus and Charles has showed her strengths as a willing runner in recent internationals around the outside and as a recovering defender.

open image in gallery Niamh Charles ( The FA via Getty Images )

Grace Clinton

Position: Midfielder | Age: 22 | Caps: 11 | Number: 14

A powerful box-to-box midfielder, Clinton has gone from strength to strength after taking a starting role during the Nations League campaign and the 22-year-old will be heading to her first major tournament at the Euros. Built on an impressive loan spell at Tottenham, where she was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2024, to become a key figure for Manchester United last season.

open image in gallery Grace Clinton ( The FA via Getty Images )

Alex Greenwood

Position: Centre-back | Age: 31 | Caps: 99 | Number: 5

Arguably England’s best player at the last World Cup and most important defender on her day, which softens the blow of Millie Bright’s absence from the squad. Very reliable and captain at Manchester City, Greenwood returned from a knee injury to make the squad. “The rehab wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t straightforward and it was difficult at times, but I got there in the end. It was tough, mentally challenging, physically.” A wonderful passer and left-footed, so can bring a different balance to defence.

open image in gallery Alex Greenwood ( The FA via Getty Images )

Hannah Hampton

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 24 | Caps: 16 | Number: 1

England’s No 1 after the shock retirement of Euros winner Mary Earps. Hampton had won the battle for the shirt anyway but there are no doubts now. Impressive under Emma Hayes and now Sonia Bompastor for Chelsea, she has come a long way since being dropped by Wiegman 2022, as well as overcoming an eye condition called strabismus that led to doctors telling her she couldn’t play football. “I think I can say that I’ve proved people wrong,” said the goalkeeper who, to this day, does not have depth perception.

open image in gallery Hannah Hampton ( The FA via Getty Images )

Lauren Hemp

Position: Forward | Age: 24 | Caps: 64 | Number: 11

A guaranteed starter when she’s fit, offering pace and constant danger as an all-action forward, Hemp returned to the pitch over the final weeks of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee meniscus injury in November, in what is a big boost for the Lionesses. Already up to 64 England caps and set to appear at a third major tournament at the age of just 24. “I still feel like one of the young ones. But it’s nice to be considered a bit more of a leader, obviously to have had so much experience in major tournaments.”

open image in gallery Lauren Hemp ( The FA via Getty Images )

Lauren James

Position: Forward | Age: 23 | Caps: 28 | Number: 7

Arguably the biggest talent in the squad, with three goals and three assists at the last World Cup despite her red card against Nigeria in the last-16. But James has learned her lesson from that moment of madness and can go to “another level” at these Euros, according to Lucy Bronze, while Wiegman says James has also shown a “massive improvement” in her work rate off the ball. Had several spells out due to injury this season, including the last few weeks after hurting her hamstring. Lauren and Reece James, who captains Chelsea’s men’s team, are the first brother and sister to play for England.

open image in gallery Lauren James and Lucy Bronze ( Getty Images )

Khiara Keating

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 20 | Caps: 0 | Number: 21

The Manchester City goalkeeper had a breakthrough campaign after the World Cup and has featured in England squads without making her senior international debut. This season has been more difficult after high-profile errors in games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

open image in gallery Khiara Keating ( The FA via Getty Images )

Chloe Kelly

Position: Forward | Age: 27 | Caps: 53 | Number: 18

The scorer of the goal that won the Euros admitted she nearly gave up on football and was in a “dark place” after being frozen out at Manchester City. She got her smile back after joining Arsenal on loan, and starred in their run to the Champions League to become a fan favourite for the Gunners. Dropped earlier this year, but responded in the perfect way.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly ( Getty Images )

Maya Le Tissier

Position: Defender | Age: 23 | Caps: 8 | Number: 12

The 23-year-old from Guernsey enjoyed an impressive season after being named as captain of Manchester United. Le Tissier was close to making the World Cup squad and she has grown as a player since being named on the standby list. Impressively, she has not missed a minute of WSL football for the last three seasons in a row. Interestingly, Wiegman views Le Tissier as a full-back even though she is a centre-back for her club. Also, there is no relation to Matt, the former Southampton player, even though they share the same surname and both come from Guernsey.

open image in gallery Maya Le Tissier ( Getty Images )

Beth Mead

Position: Forward | Age: 30| Caps: 68 | Number: 9

England’s golden boot winner in 2022, who then missed the World Cup with an ACL injury. She enjoyed her best moment on the pitch since the Euros when she set up Arsenal’s winning goal in the Champions League final, a triumph she dedicated to her late mother, June, who passed away in 2023 following a battle with ovarian cancer. Mead is returning to form after a tough couple of years and is now one of the senior voices for the Lionesses.

open image in gallery Beth Mead ( The FA via Getty Images )

Anna Moorhouse

Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 30 | Caps: 0 | Number: 13

The Orlando Pride goalkeeper received her first call-up last year, a surprise one at that at the age of 29, but is yet to make her first appearance for the Lionesses. One of the lesser-known names in the England squad as she has spent the last several years overseas - although she has played for Arsenal and West Ham in England before moving to Bordeaux in 2022 - but she is potentially an injury to Hampton away from starting at the Euros after the retirement of Mary Earps.

open image in gallery Anna Moorhouse and Hannah Hampton ( The FA via Getty Images )

Esme Morgan

Position: Defender | Age: 24 | Caps: 14 | Number: 15

Moved to Washington Spirit in the United States last season after leaving Manchester City. Morgan fits Wiegman’s requirements as an adaptable defensive player who can play in multiple positions in the defence, having appeared at both centre-back and full-back under the England manager.

open image in gallery Esme Morgan ( The FA via Getty Images )

Jess Park

Position: Midfielder | Age: 23 | Caps: 23 | Number: 20

One of the breakthrough talents to emerge over the last couple of years, Park will appear at her first major tournament after being on the standby list for the last World Cup. At 23, she has stepped up on a regular basis for Manchester City and has caught the eye on a couple of starts for England with her skill and guile on the ball. Scored the winner at Wembley in the 1-0 victory over Spain in February.

open image in gallery Jess Park ( The FA via Getty Images )

Alessia Russo

Position: Forward | Age: 26 | Caps: 51 | Number: 23

England’s super-sub in the Euros, who shone as a starter at the World Cup. The Arsenal striker’s record at major tournaments is impressive, with seven goals across her appearances at the Euros and World Cup, and she will lead the line again as No 9 after a brilliant season for the Gunners that saw her win the WSL Golden Boot award and win the Champions League. Although she is England’s No 9, she continues to wear 23 for club and country because she is a fan of Michael Jordan. Her brother, Giorgio, became the talk of the England camp when he joined the current series of Love Island.

open image in gallery Alessia Russo ( The FA via Getty Images )

Georgia Stanway

Position: Midfielder | Age: 26 | Caps: 78 | Number: 77

The tough-tackling Bayern Munich midfielder missed the second half of the season after undergoing a knee injury, but returned just in time to make England’s Euros squad. One of the most experienced players in the team and a leader, who will be looking to regain her place after the emergence of Clinton. Killed time during her injury lay-off by practising her main hobby as a tattoo artist. “That kind of became my zen. It was like as soon as I pressed that button, my headspace was fully clear.”

open image in gallery Georgia Stanway ( The FA via Getty Images )

Ella Toone

Position: Midfielder | Age: 25 | Caps: 59 | Number: 10

A player for the big occasion, with goals in a Euros final and World Cup semi-final. Comes into the Euros after a difficult year off the pitch. Toone opened up about the difficulty of losing her father last September, but her form after that was superb and she was named Manchester United’s player of the year. Heads to a third successive tournament alongside her best friend Russo. “The first Euros we were kind of the gamechangers – the ones who came on and made an impact off the bench. We did those roles really well at that time in our careers and then we really kicked on.”

open image in gallery Ella Toone ( The FA via Getty Images )

Keira Walsh

Position: Midfielder | Age: 28 | Caps: 87 | Number: 4

Back in England having signed for Chelsea after a successful two-and-a-half-year spell at Barcelona. Walsh’s ability to set the tempo in midfield helped Barca to back-to-back Champions Leagues titles. On her day, she is one of the best in the world in her position and Walsh celebrated her first England goal in April, scoring on her 83rd international appearance in the 5-0 win over Belgium. Appointed vice-captain after Bright’s withdrawal.

open image in gallery Keira Walsh ( The FA via Getty Images )

Leah Williamson

Position: Centre-back | Age: 28 | Caps: 58 | Number: 6

The captain of the Lionesses when they won the Euros, Williamson was forced to sit out of the World Cup after suffering an ACL injury. Now back as skipper, the Arsenal centre-back is a leader off and on the pitch. Showed that she remains one of the best in the world with a remarkable display in Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Barcelona, an emotional triumph for the lifelong Gunner that she admitted eclipsed England’s Euros win.

open image in gallery Leah Williamson ( Getty Images )

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Position: Centre-back | Age: 26 | Caps: 13 | Number: 22

The driving force behind the Lionesses’ call for children to be given equal access to PE and sport, following the team’s historic Euros triumph three years ago. Met with Sir Keir Starmer during the prime minister’s recent visit to St George’s Park, where he discussed the latest steps. “The PM’s announcement is an encouraging build upon the legacy of our Euros win in 2022. We as Lionesses are eager to see the speedy introduction of these new proposals. A bright future is ahead.”