England begin a new era under Thomas Tuchel as the new manager prepares to name his first squad ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifying.

Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract through to the 2026 World Cup and the Three Lions begin that journey with fixtures against Albania and Latvia this month.

Tuchel, who officially took over on January 1, has been considering his first squad, speaking to a huge number of players and compiling a longlist of 55 potential options.

Could Arsenal teeangers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly be among them? Or could in-form Nottingham Forest pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi make the cut?

Tuchel could also offer a return to Marcus Rashford, who is enjoying life on loan Aston Villa, as the German begins to shape his new-look England side.

When does Thomas Tuchel name his first England squad?

Tuchel will name his first England squad Friday 14 March, with timings still to be confirmed. It will be followed by a press conference at Wembley.

Who could be in the mix?

Tuchel’s first England squad could be the most eagerly-anticipated announcement for years; perhaps the most unpredictable, too, given, while Gareth Southgate had the occasional tendency to surprise and axe big names, many of his selections were familiar and Lee Carsley borrowed heavily from his Under-21 team.

Richard Jolly runs through the options, here.

When do England play their first games under Tuchel?

England play their first game under Tuchel against Albania on Friday 21 March, in their opening fixture of their World Cup qualifying campaign. It will be followed by another Wembley date against Latvia on Monday 24 March.

England have been drawn in Group K of World Cup qualifiers and will also play Serbia and Andorra. Only the top team in the group qualifies automatically for the 2026 World Cup finals, with the runner-up going through to the play-offs.