England v Spain live: Leah Williamson wants Lionesses to ‘continue their legacy’ in Euro 2025 final
The Lionesses play Spain in a rematch of the World Cup final
England women captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses are determined to not be a “flash in the pan” and “continue their legacy” as they prepare to face world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel.
Sarina Wiegman’s side have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their Euro 2022 win three years ago.
"You don't want to be a flash in the pan, a memory, and before 2022 we said it was the start of something,” captain Williamson said. “So we're still trying to play our role. We know how powerful that is. I hope it continues to grow, the respect for women's football, for women, and women's sport in general."
Williamson did not think the Lionesses will be underdogs against world champions Spain, in what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney. England will be out for revenge after Spain’s 1-0 win, while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment after their victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.
England required miraculous escapes to defeat Sweden and then Italy in the knockout stages, with Michelle Agyemang’s dramatic equaliser and Chloe Kelly’s penalty rebound firing the Lionesses into a third consecutive final.
There were some concern over forward Lauren James after she picked up a knock to her ankle during the win over Italy. But the 23-year-old trained on the eve of the final and Wiegman has confirmed that she has all 23 players available on Sunday.
Leah Williamson confirms she is also fit for the Euro 2025 final
Leah Williamson confirms she is fit for the Euro 2025 after recovering from her own ankle scare during the tournament, as she is asked to what extent she would play through injury ahead of such a big match.
"I can speak for every single member of the squad when I say that as long as we get the green light we would play through anything [pain]. My ankle is great. My mum rolled her ankle the other day so she's taken all the attention now. I had a scare but I want to be involved, I want to help the team so I'm ready to go tomorrow."
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson press conference
Sarina Wiegman jokes that she has been having as many “heart attacks” as England fans late in games - but talks though her mindset when it comes to in-game substitutions.
“We want to be the best prepared. We’re trying to prepare what can happen and what we need. When we picked the squad we talked about what we might need in different scenarios. In the game, you do what you think is necessary. When we want to make a change, we can make it very quickly.”
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson press conference
Leah Williamson on whether England are underdogs against Spain.
“Tomorrow we play a game against the world champions that continues to prove themselves. They are the best at what they do. We think we’re good at what we do as well.
“There’s a lot of respect between the teams and I would be hesitant to say there’s an underdog. But we’re playing the world champions.”
Williamson says it was “horrible” to watch the 2023 World Cup final.
Leah Williamson: 'You don't want to be a flash in the pan, a memory'
Leah Williamson on what she hopes the legacy of England’s Euro 2025 can be.
“The consistency of the girls. I wasn’t involved in 2023 but the landscape keeps changing and we’re trying to change with it. That’s a hard thing to do but it proves that the quality of the game continues to rise. We don’t want to be a flash in the pan, or a memory. We want to continue and that the respect for the women’s game and women can continue.”
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson press conference
Leah Williamson on the chance to win the trophy and become the first England team to win a tournament on foreign soil.
“We’re very connected to what it means to the nation. I think the opportunity of tomorrow is the best thing in football. We wanted to be here and for the chance to fight for the trophy. We don’t carry the weight of it, and how much it means, but we’re aware of it and will do everything we can to take it.
“The beautiful thing about 2022 was that I don’t think any of us will have that again. Being away from home is different, you represent your country somewhere else. The history on the line, it feels like every time this team plays [we have the chance to make history]. It’s a real privilege to be involved in, to continue the legacy we have already started.”
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson press conference
Sarina Wiegman speaks to the packed room in Basel ahead of the Euro 2025 final. She confirms that Lauren James trained today and is available.
“We had 23 players and the pitch today and everyone came through. We have many players that can impact, and she can have an impact too.”
England delayed at packed press conference
A packed press room at St Jakob Park - with standing room only before the Euro 2025 pre-final press conferences. England have been delayed by 15 minutes until 4pm.
England's pre-Euro 2025 final press conferences coming up
England manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson will appear at a press conference shortly before the Euro 2025 final against Spain. They’ll be speaking from St Jakob Park in Basel, which hosts tomorrow’s final.
All calm in Lionesses camp ahead Euro 2025 final clash with Spain
England midfielder Ella Toone knows millions of people in the nation will be watching when the holders take the pitch against world champions Spain in Sunday's Euro 2025 final, but she said the team are not feeling the pressure.
"The pressure is just the stuff that we put on ourselves," Toone said.
"We said that we wanted to make the nation proud, and I think we've done that already. We've reached a final for the third time in a row, and that's something that we can hold our heads high (about) and we should be proud of that.
"We know that no matter what we do, we're always inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys starting out in their journey. No pressure from our side."
