Is England vs Spain on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

England face Spain at Wembley in a blockbuster rematch of the Women’s World Cup final in the Nations League.

The Lionesses were beaten by Spain in August 2023, in a match that was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

While a verdict in the trial against Rubiales was only reached last week, attention on the pitch turns to this year’s Nations League campaign ahead of the summer’s Euros.

England were held by Portugal to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their opening fixture on Friday, while Spain scored two stoppage-time goals to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling comeback.

A defeat for Sarina Wiegman’s side at Wembley would be an early blow for their chances of reaching the Nations League finals, with only the top team from each group progressing.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is England vs Spain on TV?

The match will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm on Wednesday 26 February. It will also be available to stream online on ITV X. Kick-off is 8pm at Wembley.

What is the England team news?

England have no injury concerns since the Portugal game but Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp are long-term absentees and Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy were forced to withdraw from the initial squad.

Mary Earps started against Portugal and it would be a sign that the goalkeeper is Sarina Wiegman’s No 1 ahead of the Euros if she keeps her place ahead of Hannah Hampton.

Lucy Bronze’s withdrawal at half-time on Friday was just a precaution and the right back should be joined by Leah Williamson and Millie Bright in defence, while Niamh Charles and Jess Carter are options at left back.

Grace Clinton started alongside Keira Walsh in midfield and impressed, with Ella Toone set to play further ahead. Alessia Russo should keep her place up front with Lauren James on the left wing.

There could be a change at right wing, where Jess Park played against Portugal, and Aggie Beever-Jones or Chloe Kelly are options if Wiegman decides to make a change there.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Carter; Walsh, Clinton, Toone; Park, Russo, James

Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Laia Aleixandri, Carmona; Abelleira, Bonmati, Lopez; Caldentey, Paralluelo, Pina