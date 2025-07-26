England v Spain referee: Who is trailblazing Euro 2025 final official Stephanie Frappart?
Stephanie Frappart will referee the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, in the lastest in a long line of achievements for the trailblazing French official.
Frappart, 41, is one of Uefa’s leading officials and has made history by taking charge of several high-profile men’s fixtures in recent years.
Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match when she officated Germany’s match against Costa Rica at the 2022 tournament. She also become the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League match when she took charge of the fixture between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv in 2020.
In 2019, Frappart also became the first woman to referee a men’s European final, overseeing Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup. In France, Frappart was also the first female referee to take charge of men’s fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.
Frappart is also an experienced official in the women’s game and officated matches at the 2023, 2019 and 2015 World Cups. At Euro 2025, Frappart took charge of the games between Germany and Poland, Switzerland and Finland, and the quarter-final between Italy and Norway.
Frappart was the referee when the Lionesses defeated Brazil to win the 2023 Finalissima at Wembley, while she has also officiated the England men’s team on two occasions, including last month’s friendly defeat to Senegal at the City Ground.
Frappart was the fourth official during the Euro 2022 final, then overseen by Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul, which was won by England when they defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley. Frappart said her appointment for the Euro 2025 final was a “big honour and a proud moment”.
Frappart is one of 13 elite female referees at Euro 2025 and Uefa has demanded high standards of the officials employed to take charge of games during the tournament. Uefa’s managing director for refereeing Roberto Rosetti said all 13 referees at Euro 2025 passed the same fitness test that is conducted for the elite men’s referees.
The referee team for the Euro 2025 is multinational, with an Italian assistant referee in Francesca di Monte and an Italian fourth official in Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi.
Referee team for Euro 2025 final
Referee: Stephanie Frappart (France)
Assistants: Camille Soriano (France), Francesca di Monte (Italy)
4th official: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy)
Reserve Assistant Referee: Susanne Küng (Switzerland)
Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod (France)
VAR Assistant: Christian Dingert (Germany)
VAR Supervisor: Dennis Higler (Netherlands)
