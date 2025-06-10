England left battered and booed as Senegal expose the weaknesses Thomas Tuchel must address

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Managing England, as Thomas Tuchel is fast discovering, is harder than it may seem. A chastening week took a turn for the worse, culminating in the boos that followed his first defeat. It is a moot point whether losing to an accomplished Senegal side is actually a better result than only beating Andorra 1-0 but, a year from the World Cup, England looked anything but potential winners. It was a momentous occasion instead for Senegal: when Cheikh Sabaly scored the injury-time third goal, they celebrated becoming the first African team ever to beat England. They did not merely overcome them. They outclassed them.

Outpassed, outrun and outwitted, England encountered opponents who were quicker of foot and mind, cleverer and more coherent. That can’t all be attributed to Tuchel, in just the fourth game of his reign, but this was a snapshot of familiar England weaknesses. They lost their way after taking an early lead, lacked control in midfield and looked less than the sum of their parts. They were dismal and dreadful.

Rarely a man to keep his emotions under wraps, Tuchel was visibly irritated. His quixotic moves compounded their difficulties. If friendlies offer a chance to experiment, if he needs to get to know his new charges, if there is an element of trial and error, some of the choices that backfired felt odd.

Even the most successful arguably illustrated their problems. Dean Henderson was the first goalkeeper to concede in Tuchel’s tenure, but a string of saves illustrated that England at least have a fine alternative to Jordan Pickford. His best stops came in the opening quarter of an hour, blocking Nicolas Jackson’s shot with his legs and parrying his Crystal Palace teammate Ismaila Sarr’s header. Yet he was overworked, his defence shambolic at times.

Tuchel had argued that fielding an all-Chelsea centre-back pairing would help subdue Jackson. They did not, though the debutant Trevoh Chalobah made several timely interventions. Levi Colwill fared worse, while Habib Diarra surged behind left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly for Senegal’s second goal.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel is quickly learning the perils of being England manager ( Getty )

Yet neither was embarrassed quite as much as the senior citizen in the back four. While Kyle Walker’s evening included a guided deep cross that, somehow, Anthony Gordon steered wide from four yards, he offered evidence his 96th cap should be his last. Senegal’s equaliser was an indictment of Walker: as Jackson hooked the ball across the penalty area, he was too slow to react as Sarr stole in to finish.

It should scarcely be news that Walker has lost his speed. A booking for a late challenge on El Hadji Malick Diouf was a case in point: Walker would have got their quicker if he still had his pace. Tuchel had seemed to ignore Walker’s performances in his final few months before leaving Manchester City when selecting him. Trent Alexander-Arnold, left unused on the bench, may wonder how he was deemed an inferior option.

In midfield, meanwhile, Conor Gallagher was particularly poor in possession. England’s formation strayed dangerously close to a lumpen 4-4-2, making it easier for Senegal to outmanoeuvre them. The exception came when Harry Kane dropped deep; at times, he came so deep he materialised behind much of the midfield, doing his impression of a quarterback, an east London Andrea Pirlo, looking to release Gordon, who began with energy and intensity but faded.

open image in gallery Kyle Walker was at fault for Senegal’s equaliser and could be consigned to the England scrapheap ( PA Wire )

Kane had started his night in familiar terrain and fashion. Tuchel made 10 changes. One name stayed the same: Kane started and marked a fourth cap under Tuchel with a fourth goal in that time. A tap-in was testament to his predatory instincts, even if much of the credit belonged to Eberechi Eze, for winning the ball from Lamine Camara, and Gordon, whose shot was parried into Kane’s path. A 107th cap took him past Sir Bobby Charlton; Kane now has as many goals as Charlton and Geoff Hurst combined.

But England are yet to get goals from many of their other attacking talents under Tuchel. When Kane went off, the German initially played without a specialist striker; a slight, perhaps, for Ivan Toney, who was confined to a late cameo, as Morgan Rogers and Eze operated in central attacking roles, with neither as an out-and-out centre-forward. One substitute thought he had equalised, Jude Bellingham celebrating what seemed a leveller, only for his volley to be disallowed because Colwill had handled. Another substitute almost brought England level twice. The Nottingham Forest favourite Morgan Gibbs-White was bright and prominent on home soil as Edouard Mendy made two fine saves, denying him and Bukayo Saka.

open image in gallery Morgan Gibbs-White was prominent on home soil ( Getty )

But no sooner had Gibbs-White come on than England were behind, Diarra shooting through Henderson’s legs. And another England replacement inadvertently set up their third goal, Curtis Jones losing the ball and Camara, in redemptive fashion, powering away to find Sabaly.

After three wins for England came three goals in a loss. Senegal are much the best side they have faced under Tuchel, but they could face far better again next summer. To say this bodes badly is an understatement. The rest of the world’s nations are unlikely to be quaking in their boots.

