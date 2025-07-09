England v Netherlands live: Lionesses team news as changes expected for must-win Women’s Euro 2025 clash

Euro 2025 England vs Netherlands: Lionesses have to go back to doing what they do best

England face a crunch test against the Netherlands at Euro 2025 with the Lionesses at risk of an early elimination should they fall to a second consecutive defeat in Zurich.

A 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday means holders England will be out if they lose to the Netherlands and France avoid defeat to tournament debutants Wales later this evening.

Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to not focus on the consequences of defeat as the England head coach faces her native country the Netherlands, who she led to Euros glory in 2017.

England’s players are also embracing the pressure of what is effectively a knockout game for the Lionesses while an improved performance will be required if they are to beat a talented Dutch side.

Of course, Wales could potentially keep the Lionesses in the Euros should they beat France. Or, there is a nightmare situation where both England and Wales are out before playing each other on Sunday.

