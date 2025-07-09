England v Netherlands live: Lionesses team news as changes expected for must-win Women’s Euro 2025 clash
The Lionesses will be out of the Euros if they lose to the Netherlands and a draw would mean their fate is out of their hands
England face a crunch test against the Netherlands at Euro 2025 with the Lionesses at risk of an early elimination should they fall to a second consecutive defeat in Zurich.
A 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday means holders England will be out if they lose to the Netherlands and France avoid defeat to tournament debutants Wales later this evening.
Sarina Wiegman has urged her players to not focus on the consequences of defeat as the England head coach faces her native country the Netherlands, who she led to Euros glory in 2017.
England’s players are also embracing the pressure of what is effectively a knockout game for the Lionesses while an improved performance will be required if they are to beat a talented Dutch side.
Of course, Wales could potentially keep the Lionesses in the Euros should they beat France. Or, there is a nightmare situation where both England and Wales are out before playing each other on Sunday.
Women’s Euro 2025 group permutations: What England need to avoid early exit
The business end of the Euro 2025 group stage has quickly rolled around with many teams already at the risk of elimination and others close to booking their place in the quarter-finals.
Holders England are one of those teams facing early jeopardy after the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 defeat to France in Group D and their clash against Netherlands on Wednesday has been described as “must-win”.
Norway were the first nation through to the quarter-finals after Switzerland eliminated Iceland with a 2-0 victory in Group A, while they were followed by Spain after the world champions thrashed Belgium 6-2 to make it two wins out of two in Group B.
Germany and Sweden both joined them from Group C, eliminating Denmark and Poland in the process.
Inside Sarina Wiegman’s gameplan to save England from Women’s Euro 2025 embarrassment
When the England players got back into the dressing room after Saturday's defeat to France, they were very quiet, until Sarina Wiegman felt she had to do more than say the right words. She had to deliver the right message. “We win on Wednesday,” she said.
England, of course, must win on Wednesday, as they will already be out of Euro 2025 if they suffer defeat and a draw leaves their fate out of their hands. Yet, as simple as that message was, and as simplistic as the idea might sound, the words have worked.
England feel in a much better “headspace” ahead of what is essentially a knockout match against the Netherlands in Zurich. The direct football that they played in the final minutes of the France game has offered a sense of clarity. It’s brought a focus, where there was previously uncertainty.
What is the Netherlands team news?
Vivianne Miedema reached her century of Netherlands goals in style with a stunning finish to break the deadlock against Wales and was able to get some rest in the final half hour with her team in a comfortable position. Lineth Beerensteyn was also able to get some minutes off the bench after being an injury doubt before the Wales games but the Netherlands are likely to be unchanged.
Possible Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts; Groenen, Van de Donk, Kaptein; Pelova, Miedema, Roord
What is the England team news?
After such a disappointing opening performance, there is good chance Sarina Wiegman at least one change to her England team. Additionally, all of Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Georgia Stanway recently returned from long injury lay-offs, so may not be ready to start two games in the space of four days. Wiegman, however, has said everyone is fit and available.
Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Grace Clinton and Niamh Charles all came off the bench against France and could come into the line-up, with James, Stanway, Beth Mead and Jess Carter potentially making way if Wiegman does decide to mix things up. Michelle Agyemang made an impact off the bench and could be needed again if England require a late goal.
Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp
When is England v Netherlands?
The match will kick off at 5pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 9 July at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund, which is where England lost to France on Wednesday.
How can I watch it?
England v Netherlands will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 4:15pm.
Welcome
England could be out of Euro 2025 by Wednesday night if they lose to the Netherlands, with Sarina Wiegman’s players determined to put things right on the pitch after their opening defeat to France in Zurich.
“We’ve spoken about wanting to be ‘proper England’ and going back to what we’re good at and our traditional style of football – tough tackles and remembering why we’re here,” midfielder Georgia Stanway said. “Sometimes it’s about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in.”
Wiegman is likely to make changes to her team after the manner of England’s 2-1 defeat to France at Stadion Letzigrund in what is a “must-win” match for the holders. There is a nightmare situation where if England and Wales both lose to the Netherlands and France on Wednesday, both teams will be out of the Euros before playing each other on Sunday.
