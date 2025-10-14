Is Latvia vs England on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are back in action this evening as they take on Latvia in a World Cup 2026 qualifier that could see them book their spot at the tournament next summer.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have won all five of their qualifying fixtures so far and another victory tonight would be enough for them to secure first place in Group K.

The Three Lions come into the match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Wales last Thursday and they are building consistency and momentum under the German boss.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his return to the international fold as a second half substitute and will hope to push for a starting place tonight while Harry Kane sat out the game through injury but is hopeful of being fit in time for kick off today.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s clash:

When is Latvia vs England?

England’s World Cup qualifier with Latvia kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 October at Daugava Stadium in Riga.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be available to watch the game live on ITV1, with coverage of the match on ITV due to begin at 7pm BST. Fans can also stream the game on ITVX.

Team news

Thomas Tuchel says that he is convinced England captain Harry Kane will be fit to feature tonight after the striker missed the Wales friendly due to an ankle injury.

Jarell Quansah has withdrawn from the squad with an unspecified injury meaning there will likely be no changes to the back line. Ollie Watkins, meanwhile, has pulled out of the game due to an injury picked up when he collided with the post during the win over Wales. The Aston Villa striker has returned to the Premier League side and misses the trip to Riga.

Latvia’s squad is fit and firing following their 2-2 draw with Andorra yet that means Roberts Uldrikis and Kristers Tobers are still missing due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Latvia XI: Zviedris; Savalnieks, Jurkovskis, Cernmordijs, Balodis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs; Gutkovskis, Sits

England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi; Spence, Rice, Anderson, Rogers; Saka, Kane, Gordon

Odds

Latvia 60/1

Draw 18/1

England 1/16

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.