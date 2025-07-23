Chloe Kelly responds to England Euro's semi-final penalty pressure

England completed another chaotic comeback to book their place in the Euro 2025 final thanks to goals from substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly on a famous night in Geneva.

The European champions were seconds from exiting the tournament against Italy but a frantic scramble saw Agyemang, the 19-year-old striker, spin and finish low past Laura Giuliani in the 96th minute to force extra-time.

And Kelly, who had also helped inspire England’s comeback against Sweden in the quarter-finals, completed another turnaround after Beth Mead was fouled in the box and the winger buried the rebound in the 119th minute after her spot kick was saved.

The win means England go through to a third major tournament final in a row and they will play either Germany or Spain on Sunday, in what will either be a rematch of the Euro 2022 final or a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

