Reece James’ fabulous free-kick sets England on course for victory over Latvia

Reece James’ brilliant free-kick set England on course for a second World Cup qualification win in four days as Thomas Tuchel’s side made light work of Latvia.

Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor began his reign with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Albania on Friday and ended his first camp by triumphing in these nations’ first ever meeting at senior men’s level.

James’ special first goal for England was followed by all-time top scorer Harry Kane’s 71st for his country and substitute Eberechi Eze opening his international account as Latvia fell to a 3-0 Wembley defeat.

Quite whether Tuchel got the extra quality he wanted after beating Albania is debatable, but the world’s fourth best side was never going to give a fully accurate measure of progress against the country ranked 140th.

Vladislavs Gutkovskis could have given the unfancied visitors a shock lead but failed to punish a Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi mix-up, before James repaid Tuchel’s faith by marking his first England start since 2022 with an exceptional free-kick.

England continued to knock on well-drilled Latvia’s door, with Kane tapping home a Declan Rice cross before Eze saw a strike deflect in off Antonijs Cernomordijs as their winning start to Group K continued.

Tuchel made four changes from Friday and his side began in the same vein as against Albania, bossing possession from the outset as they patiently probed in a bid to break through a sea of bodies.

That failed to bring early clear-cut chances in a first half that again featured a mix up involving Pickford.

This time the goalkeeper and Guehi failed to cut out a ball on the edge of the 18-yard box, only for Gutkovskis’ rushed shot from an acute angle to hit the side netting rather than the open goal.

It was a let-off that England would have capitalised on within minutes had Latvia goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris’ not superbly pushed over an Ezri Konsa’s close-range snapshot.

Tuchel’s side were causing headaches from set pieces and peppering the box with crosses, including one that saw Zviedris somehow survive a VAR check for clumsily bringing down Jarrod Bowen.

England fans were aiming paper planes at the pitch, with the cheer at one of them finding the field of play quickly followed by a collective roar.

After Myles Lewis-Skelly, winning his second cap, was bundled over by Gutkovskis, James beautifully bent home a 25-yard free-kick so impressively that even the in-stadium replay drew further cheers.

Morgan Rogers, making his first start, saw a shot saved just before the break as England sought to add to their 38th-minute opener.

Jude Bellingham was perhaps fortunate to avoid picking up a second yellow for a mistimed challenge on Raivis Jurkovskis shortly after the restart, with Phil Foden eventually replacing him as England plugged away in search of a second.

Latvia were penned back and Kane uncharacteristically struck wide, but he would not have to wait long to score. Rogers slipped in Rice to hit a low first-time cross to the far post, where the skipper tapped the ball home in the 68th minute.

England pushed on and substitute Eze added another in the 76th minute. The Crystal Palace star showed confidence and quality before hitting a strike that went in off Cernomordijs.

Rogers looked desperate for a maiden England goal of his own, striking wide before Zviedris tipped over, with Kane denied another as the clock wound down.