Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

England face their biggest test of the Nations League so far when they welcome Greece to Wembley in a top of the table clash in Group B2.

Neither team have lost a game since the resumption of this tournament with both defeating Finland and the Republic of Ireland in September’s international break.

Greece have made the better start, keeping two clean sheets and scoring more goals (five compared to four from the Three Lions) though there is very little to separate the sides.

Both teams could also be missing their main forward with Fotis Ioannidis out of the Greece squad due to injury and Harry Kane still trying to recover from a thigh problem.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game:

When is England vs Greece?

England vs Greece is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 10 October at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

This Nations League clash will be shown on ITV1 and ITV X with coverage starting at 7pm BST.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Harry Kane did not train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday as he recovers from a thigh injury and the England captain is a doubt for this game. He trained indoors on a specialised programme so may be able to feature at some point though a starting place is unlikely.

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo all withdrew from the squad on Monday having picked up respective injuries over the weekend. Having returned to the squad for this camp, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are all in line to start for the Three Lions.

Greece have been dealt a huge blow to their chances of winning as Fotis Ioannidis sustained an injury during Panathinaikos’ recent Greek Super League clash with Olympiacos and has been left out of the squad. Vangelis Pavlidis should lead the line as a result with the rest of the squad taking up a more familiar shape.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos should win his 45th cap in goal.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Colwill; Gomes, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins

Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Mantalos; Chatzigiovannis, Bakasetas, Pelkas; Pavlidis

Odds

England win 1/5

Draw 7/2

Greece win 9/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

With England in great form and fully revitalised under interim manager Lee Carsley they should be looking forward to a more challenging outing this evening. Greece are unbeaten in the Nations League so far but will likely be forced to change their style of play against the Three Lions. It may take a while for the first goal to come but England will look to take advantage when it does.

England 3-0 Greece

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.