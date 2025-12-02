Is England v Ghana on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses friendly for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England play their last friendly game of the year against Ghana today, with the Lionesses riding high after an 8-0 drubbing of China last week.

Georgia Stanway scored a hat-trick while Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo all found the back of the net in a total rout in front of appreciative crowds at Wembley.

Having previously said she would use these games to “experiment” manager Sarina Wiegman instead opted to stick with a side of old faithfuls against China, so she may use the Lionesses’ final friendly of the year to blood new players.

This will be the first time that Sarina Wiegman’s side have faced Ghana, who are unbeaten in seven games since a loss to South Africa in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England v Ghana?

England host Ghana in a friendly match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton on Tuesday 2 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game live for free on ITV4 and streaming service ITVX, with coverage from 6.15pm.

Team news

Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has withdrawn from Wiegman’s squad after injuring her calf in training, having been called up for the first time for this set of fixtures. She was an unused substitute in the thrashing of China.

Fisk’s unavailability means England are even more thin on defensive options, with captain Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, and Arsenal teenager Katie Reid all out of action and Gotham FC’s Jess Carter rested after victory in the National Womens Soccer League Championship final.

Anna Moorhouse made her debut between the sticks against China, with both first-choice keeper Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating absent with injury.

Should Wiegman go for a more experimental approach Anouk Denton and London City Lionesses’ Freya Godfrey, who were both called up to the senior side for the first time in this camp, could make their debuts.

Predicted England line-up

England XI: Moorhouse, Bronze, Le Tissier, Morgan, Charles, Walsh, Stanway, Mead, Toone, Hemp, Russo