Is England v Germany on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch U21 Euros final online
Germany are unbeaten in 20 matches as they seek to usurp England as the European U21 champions
England take on old rivals Germany in the final of the men’s European Under-21 Championship on Saturday evening.
England knocked out Netherlands in the semis after two goals by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, to move within one more match of defending their title as European champions.
But Germany are the team to beat, having gone unbeaten for 20 matches including their 3-0 rout of France in the semi-finals. England’s defence must find a way to tame the tournament’s top scorer, Nick Woltemade, if they are to come out on top.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is England v Germany?
The European Under-21 Championship final between England and Germany will kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday 28 June.
How to watch on TV
The final will be broadcast live on Channel 4 in the UK. Viewers can stream the game live via the Channel 4 website or All4 app.
The game is also available to stream globally via Uefa.tv.
Team news
Lee Carsley has no fresh injury issues to deal with ahead of the final. He must decide whether to start Ethan Nwaneri, Louie Rowe or Omari Hutchinson but the latter did well in the semi-final to push his hopes.
Germany are without centre-back Max Rosenfelder, who picked up a muscle injury in the semi-finals, and the defender was clearly devastated by the blow.“It makes me sad to see him cry, it hurts,” said head coach Antonio Di Salvo after the game.
Predicted line-ups
England: James Beadle; Jarell Quansah, Hayden Hackney, Charlie Cresswell, Valentino Livramento; Omari Hutchinson, Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott, Harvey Elliott; James McAtee, Jay Stansfield.
Germany: Noah Atubolu; Nnamdi Collins, Max Rosenfelder, Bright Arrey‑Mbi, Nathaniel Brown; Eric Martel, Rocco Reitz; Caspar Nebel, Nelson Weiper, Nick Woltemade.
Prediction
This is a very evenly matched game which should be full of entertaining football. We expect it to go all the way, with Germany prevailing on penalties. England 2-2 (4-5 pens) Germany.
