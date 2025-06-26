Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England take on old rivals Germany in the final of the men’s European Under-21 Championship on Saturday evening.

England knocked out Netherlands in the semis after two goals by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, to move within one more match of defending their title as European champions.

But Germany are the team to beat, having gone unbeaten for 20 matches including their 3-0 rout of France in the semi-finals. England’s defence must find a way to tame the tournament’s top scorer, Nick Woltemade, if they are to come out on top.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England v Germany?

The European Under-21 Championship final between England and Germany will kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday 28 June.

How to watch on TV

The final will be broadcast live on Channel 4 in the UK. Viewers can stream the game live via the Channel 4 website or All4 app.

The game is also available to stream globally via Uefa.tv .

Harvey Elliott sent England in the Euro U21 final ( Reuters )

Team news

Lee Carsley has no fresh injury issues to deal with ahead of the final. He must decide whether to start Ethan Nwaneri, Louie Rowe or Omari Hutchinson but the latter did well in the semi-final to push his hopes.

Germany are without centre-back Max Rosenfelder, who picked up a muscle injury in the semi-finals, and the defender was clearly devastated by the blow.“It makes me sad to see him cry, it hurts,” said head coach Antonio Di Salvo after the game.

Predicted line-ups

England: James Beadle; Jarell Quansah, Hayden Hackney, Charlie Cresswell, Valentino Livramento; Omari Hutchinson, Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott, Harvey Elliott; James McAtee, Jay Stansfield.

Germany: Noah Atubolu; Nnamdi Collins, Max Rosenfelder, Bright Arrey‑Mbi, Nathaniel Brown; Eric Martel, Rocco Reitz; Caspar Nebel, Nelson Weiper, Nick Woltemade.

Prediction

This is a very evenly matched game which should be full of entertaining football. We expect it to go all the way, with Germany prevailing on penalties. England 2-2 (4-5 pens) Germany.