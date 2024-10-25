Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England begin the next step of their European Championship defence with a Wembley rematch against Germany, the team the Lionesses defeated to win the Euros two years ago.

Sarina Wiegman’s team booked their place in Switzerland in the summer ahead of next year’s Euro 2025 and wanted games against top-level opposition over the next two international windows.

England’s game against Germany will be followed by a meeting with South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday night, with a further double-header against the United States and Switzerland next month.

Wiegman will be assessing her options ahead of Euro 2025 and a marquee fixture against Germany will show how preparations are going heading into England’s attempts to defend their title.

The career of Steph Houghton will also be celebrated at Wembley after the former England captain announced her retirement from football before the end of last season. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Germany?

The friendly will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Friday 25 October at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Germany TV channel

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

England are without Lauren James after the Chelsea forward withdrew from the squad due to injury. Fran Kirby and Lotte Wubben-Moy are also not available for the Germany game but could return against South Africa.

Sarina Wiegman faces a number of selection dilemmas, including in goal where Hannah Hampton is competing with Mary Earps for a starting spot. There is also a decision to be made at centre-back with Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood all available.

Grace Clinton has been in good form for Manchester United this season but Ella Toone and Jess Park are also options to start alongside Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway in midfield.

In attack, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo are likely to start. Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly are available but Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones is pushing for her first England start - though that may come against South Africa.

England possible XI

Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Russo, Hemp