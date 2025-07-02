When is England v France? Euro 2025 kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holders England kick off their Euro 2025 campaign against France in a heavyweight Group D clash in Zurich on Saturday.

In one of the matches of the whole group stage, the Lionesses begin their quest to retain European Championship title against a dangerous Les Bleues side packed with attacking talent.

And with the Netherlands and Wales completing the “group of death”, the pressure will be on both England and France from the start as they look to safely progress to the quarter-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won the Euros three years ago before reaching the World Cup final in 2023, and have set themselves the challenge of defending their European crown this month.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group D opener.

When is England v France?

The match takes place on Saturday 5 July, with kick-off at 8pm BST (UK time) in Zurich.

What TV channel is it on?

England v France will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage getting underway from 7pm.

What is the early England team news?

Lauren James made her return from injury in England’s 7-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday, playing the final half hour in the send-off friendly. Sarina Wiegman said the Chelsea star is still “building” her fitness after three months out, so may start from the bench.

Wiegman’s biggest selection decisions come at No 10 and left back. Ella Toone and Jess Carter impressed in the win over Jamaica, so may have done enough to keep their places. That could mean the Lionesses are unchanged from Sunday.

Euros winners Mary Earps and Fran Kirby announced their retirements before the Euros, while vice-captain Millie Bright made herself unavailable for selection and subsequently underwent knee surgery, so is missing from the tournament.

Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Mead, Russo, Hemp

What is the France team news?

France head coach Laurent Bonadei made the bold call of dropping captain Wendie Renard, all-time top goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer and Kenza Dali from his Euros squad, explaining: “As Einstein said: ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.’ I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.”

Still, France still have a very talented team, especially in forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Chelsea’s Sandy Baltimore.

Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Lakrar, Mbock, Bacha; Geyoro, Toletti, Karchaoui; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore