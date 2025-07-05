England v France live: Team news ahead of Euro 2025 opener as Lionesses face Lauren James decision

England have 'high expectations' to retain Euro crown

England take on France as the Lionesses face a blockbuster start to their title defence at Euro 2025 in Switzerland. The Lionesses won the tournament three years ago on home soil with a historic victory over Germany but Sarina Wiegman has told her players to embrace a “new challenge” as a “new England”.

Wiegman’s team have no time to find their feet in Zurich as they take on a strong France side who, like England, are one of the few sides who can win the Euros this summer. With the 2017 champions Netherlands and debutants Wales also making up the ‘group of death’, there is also no room for slip-ups and the pressure will be on from the start.

The Lionesses will be boosted by the return of Lauren James, who played the final 30 minutes against Jamaica in their send-off win and has been cleared to play a bigger role against France after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Follow live updates from England v France in our live blog below