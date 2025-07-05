England v France live: Team news ahead of Euro 2025 opener as Lionesses face Lauren James decision
The Lionesses take on France to kick off their Euros campaign after lifting a historic title three years ago
England take on France as the Lionesses face a blockbuster start to their title defence at Euro 2025 in Switzerland. The Lionesses won the tournament three years ago on home soil with a historic victory over Germany but Sarina Wiegman has told her players to embrace a “new challenge” as a “new England”.
Wiegman’s team have no time to find their feet in Zurich as they take on a strong France side who, like England, are one of the few sides who can win the Euros this summer. With the 2017 champions Netherlands and debutants Wales also making up the ‘group of death’, there is also no room for slip-ups and the pressure will be on from the start.
The Lionesses will be boosted by the return of Lauren James, who played the final 30 minutes against Jamaica in their send-off win and has been cleared to play a bigger role against France after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Good afternoon
Holders England kick off their Euro 2025 campaign against France in a heavyweight Group D clash in Zurich this evening.
In one of the matches of the whole group stage, the Lionesses begin their quest to retain European Championship title against a dangerous Les Bleues side packed with attacking talent.
And with the Netherlands and Wales completing the “group of death”, the pressure will be on both England and France from the start as they look to safely progress to the quarter-finals.
Sarina Wiegman’s side won the Euros three years ago before reaching the World Cup final in 2023, and have set themselves the challenge of defending their European crown this month.
