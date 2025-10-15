World Cup 2026: How qualification stands across globe after England secure spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England became the first European team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup by beating Latvia 5-0 in Riga on Tuesday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the six international confederations to examine which other nations will, or could, join Thomas Tuchel’s side in competing at next summer’s showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

UEFA (Union of European Football Associations)

England booked their ticket after winning all six of their qualifiers, to top Group K.

Each of the 12 group winners will secure their place, with the four remaining berths to be decided in the play-offs, involving the 12 pool runners-up and four best-ranked UEFA Nations League section winners.

Scotland are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group C, while Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have all retained hopes of securing a play-off place at least.

Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia are all currently on course for automatic qualification as they top their respective groups, while Italy trail Group I leaders Norway by three points with two to play.

CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation)

World champions Argentina were the first South American team to qualify by guaranteeing a top-six finish back in March and they finished top of the 10-team CONMEBOL group, nine points ahead of second-placed Ecuador.

The top six – which also includes Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay – sealed automatic qualification, while Bolivia snatched the play-off place, by finishing seventh after beating Brazil 1-0 in their final qualifier.

Venezuela, Chile and Peru miss out, while Bolivia enter a six-team play-off, which includes two from CONCACAF and one apiece from the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC.

CAF (Confederation of African Football)

Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia all secured automatic qualification after finishing top of their respective groups.

The four best runners-up – Cameroon, DR Congo, Gabon and Nigeria – will play-off next month in two semi-finals and then a final for the last qualification place.

Cape Verde, which has a population of 525,000, became the second smallest nation behind Iceland to qualify for the World Cup finals by finishing top of Group D ahead of Cameroon.

AFC (Asian Football Confederation)

Japan became the first team to seal automatic qualification with victory over Bahrain in March and they were later joined by Australia, Iran, Jordan, Korea Republic and Uzbekistan.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have since secured their places by coming through a fourth round of Asian qualifying.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates will fight it out next month for the final qualification place in the fifth round.

CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football)

With hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States all assured of their place, the CONCACAF region could have up to eight teams at the World Cup for the first time.

Currently at the third and final round stage, Suriname, Jamaica and Honduras top their respective groups, but there is plenty to play for in the three groups of four teams, with two games remaining.

Each of the pool winners will qualify automatically and the best two runners-up will compete in next month’s six-team play-off.

OFC (Oceania Football Confederation)

New Zealand clinched World Cup qualification for the first time since 2010 by beating New Caledonia 3-0 in the qualifying final in March.

New Caledonia could yet join the All Whites at next summer’s tournament as they will represent Oceania at the play-offs.