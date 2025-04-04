Is England vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Lionesses return to action with the first of back-to-back meetings with Belgium football in the Nations League.

England host the first fixture at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Friday before travelling to Leuven for the return outing on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have made a solid start in Group A3 with a win and a draw from their opening two games, though a win may be a must here with a tricky trip to Spain to come later in the group stages.

The visitors have narrowly lost their meetings with Spain and Portugal so far, though came close to beating the world champions only to be sunk by two stoppage-time goals in Valencia in February.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Belgium?

England vs Belgium is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 4 April at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

England will be without Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly, who are dealing with niggles and may be available for next week’s reverse fixture. Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp are among those already absent through injury.

Predicted Lionesses line-up

Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Toone, Walsh, Clinton; Park, Russo, James.

Odds

England win 2/11

Draw 13/2

Belgium win 9/1

