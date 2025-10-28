Is England v Australia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses friendly for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will look to click back into gear off the back of defeat as they play host to Australia in an international friendly.

The Lionesses emerged on the losing side of their first match since the Euro 2025 final, slumping to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil in Manchester.

They now voyage across the Peaks to Pride Park, the home of Derby County, taking on the Matildas in a rematch of the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-final.

Sarina Wiegman’s side ended Aussie dreams of a home World Cup triumph on that fateful night in Sydney, something the visitors will no doubt look to avenge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

England’s friendly with Australia kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 28 October at Pride Park in Derby.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4, while the match will also be available to stream on ITVX. Coverage will begin at 6:15pm GMT.

Team news

Wiegman confirmed Hannah Hampton could be back available to face Australia after missing the Brazil clash with a minor elbow issue. She also said that there may have been some “niggles” from the Brazil game but did not provide any names. Lucy Bronze and Niamh Charles are still being “worked on” so will be unlikely to start.

Australia will turn to star attackers Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord to do the damage against the Lionesses, both of whom will be familiar with their opposition from their experience playing in the WSL with Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Hampton; Le Tissier, Morgan, Carter, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Kelly; Russo.

Australia XI: Micah; Carpenter, Hunt, Heatley, Nevin; Gorry, Wheeler; Raso, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr.