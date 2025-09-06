Is England vs Andorra on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are back in action as they play host to Andorra in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Thomas Tuchel’s side emerged slender 1-0 victors the last time the two nations met but it was the Three Lions who nevertheless came under fire for their performance, failing to impress against a much inferior side.

The ex-Chelsea manager will hope for a far improved outing on home soil as they look to ramp up momentum for the 2026 World Cup.

England have not played since June’s damning 3-1 loss to Senegal at the City Ground, which saw Tuchel’s winning start to life as boss come to an end.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is England vs Andorra?

England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday 6 September at Villa Park in Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting at 4pm BST.

Team news

Tuchel has handed Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Tottenham’s Djed Spence their first England call-ups, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been drafted into the national setup for the first time since 2019. All three could be in line to feature.

In terms of absences, Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is a notable omission from the squad, while Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer are also missing after sustaining muscle injuries in the Premier League last weekend. Alexander-Arnold’s teammate Jude Bellingham is also injured.

Marcus Rashford is back in the fold, however, with the on-loan Barcelona forward joining the likes of Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins in the attacking ranks.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Gordon; Kane.

Odds

England win 1/200

Draw 50/1

Andorra 125/1

