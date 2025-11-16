Is Albania v England on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Everything you need to know ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifying game
England head to their final World Cup 2026 qualifying game in Albania, hoping to maintain their unbeaten record and unbroken run of clean sheets throughout the campaign.
Thomas Tuchel’s side booked their spot in the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare, and are fresh from a 2-0 win over Serbia at Wembley, with goals from Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.
The Three Lions saw off Albania in the reverse fixture at Wembley in March in Tuchel’s first game in charge as debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane sealed a 2-0 win.
With qualification now secured, all eyes will be on Tuchel’s team selection in Tirana as he continues to tweak his first XI and the clock ticks down towards next summer’s tournament. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Albania vs England?
England’s final qualifying clash with Albania takes place on Sunday 16 November at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania’s capital city. The match will kick off at 5pm GMT, 6pm local time.
How can I watch it?
The game will be free-to-air on the UK with viewers able to watch on ITV1, while also able to stream the contest on ITVX.
Team news
Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi - the latter suffering from heavy bone bruising on his foot - all withdrew from Tuchel’s squad before Thursday’s win over Serbia. Ezri Konsa has also been ruled out with a calf injury.
Jude Bellingham impressed as a substitute for Morgan Rogers and could take his starting berth, while Phil Foden played as an understudy for Harry Kane up front and is likely to feature again in the same role.
Predicted England line-up
England XI: Pickford; James, Quansah, Stones, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.
