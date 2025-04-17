Is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash
Tottenham have one last chance to salvage their season and fight for European glory as Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Germany for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
Last Thursday’s opening leg in north London ended in stalemate despite a strong Spurs performance, with French star Hugo Ekitike putting the visitors ahead with a stunning early strike before Pedro Porro restored parity in a 1-1 draw.
Languishing 15th in the Premier League and off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Wolves in the top flight, tonight’s tie feels like crunch time for Postecoglou and Tottenham.
Frankfurt, meanwhile, are third in the Bundesliga and fresh from a 3-0 win over strugglers Heidenheim, with Ekitike continuing his fine form with a goal and assist.
Here’s everything that you need to know:
When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham?
The second leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 17 April at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt.
How can I watch it?
UK viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
What is the team news?
Can Uzun and Elye Wahi returned to the Frankfurt squad last week, but Ansgar Knauff remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Kevin Trapp’s shin injury means Kaua Santos is likely to remain within the sticks after his heroic performance in north London.
Ange Postecoglou was relieved to have most of his first team back in action against Frankfurt last week and has only one potential concern ahead of this leg, with captain Son Heung-Min absent from the loss to Wolves with a foot issue. But the Australian was positive he would be fit in time to set a new club record number of 68European appearances.
Long-term absentees Radu Dragusin (knee) and Kevin Danso (hamstring) remain out, with Dejan Kulusevski making his return from a knee injury at the weekend and a possibility to come off the bench in Germany.
Predicted line-ups
Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Kaua Santos, Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown, Shkiri, Tuta, Larsson, Gotze, Ekitike, Bahoya.
Tottenham XI: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son.
Odds
Eintracht Frankfurt to win - 11/3
Draw - 5/2
Tottenham to win - 7/4
Prediction
This is a must-win game for Spurs, but they’re up against a side with a great record in Europe, and although they showed promise in last week’s opening leg they missed the opportunity to take a lead to Germany. They might rue that this week: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments