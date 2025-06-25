Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 72 constituent clubs of the English Football League (EFL) will find out their journey through the 2025/26 season as the fixtures for the new campaign are revealed.

The schedule for the Championship, League One and League Two will be released simultaneously with the three divisions following quickly after the Premier League’s matches were confirmed earlier in June.

After a play-off final win, Charlton are back in the second tier of English football along with Birmingham City and Wrexham, while Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton dropped down from the top-flight.

Barnet and Oldham navigated out of non-league at the end of last season to return to League Two, replacing Carlisle and Morecambe.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the EFL fixtures released?

The EFL fixtures will be confirmed at midday BST on Thursday 26 June. Every Championship, League One and League Two team will have their schedule confirmed for the new campaign simultaneously.

The round one draw for the Carabao Cup will also be made later in the afternoon.

Key 2025/26 season dates

The 2025/26 EFL season season will begin on the weekend of 1-3 August in League One and League Two, and 8-10 August in the Championship. The second-tier’s fixtures take place over 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays, while League One and Two’s match rounds are structured across 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.

The final games of the season take place on the weekend of 2/3 May 2026, before the play-offs begin:

Championship Play-Off Final – Saturday 23 May 2026

League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2026

League Two Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2026