Eddie Howe to miss Newcastle clash with Man United after being admitted to hospital

Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle’s clash against Manchester United on Sunday after falling ill and being admitted to hospital.

The Magpies boss had felt unwell for a number of days and was taken into hospital late on Friday night, where he was kept overnight for further tests.

These tests are said to be ongoing but he is conscious and talking with his family, with the club saying that he is “continuing to receive expert medical care”.

Newcastle have not provided any further detail on the illness but says further updates will follow in due course.

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James's Park against Man United, supported by the club's first team staff.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery,” the club wrote in an official statement.

Newcastle play host to the Red Devils eager to keep pace in the race for Champions League qualification, with Aston Villa and Manchester City both picking up a valuable three points on Saturday afternoon.

With a trophy already in their cabinet, the Magpies will look to convert a good recent run into a push for a place in Europe’s elite competition, with the Premier League guaranteed five spots in next season’s competition.

While they may be languishing in the table, the visitors could yet end up in the top tier of Europe next season, too, with their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon finely poised after the first leg.

Ruben Amorim can perhaps afford to shift the focus to that continental campaign with any ambitions of a high league finish long gone.

In terms of injury news, Newcastle will make a late decision on the availability of Anthony Gordon, who suffered an injury while on England duty and has been serving a suspension. Joe Willock is still out after a concussion, joining Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo returned off the bench against Lyon for Manchester United, though Ruben Amorim has suggested he will be cautious with the young midfielder as he gets over injury. Luke Shaw is also being brought back slowly after his latest issue, but Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer did not travel to France and look set to miss out.

The clash kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, April 13.