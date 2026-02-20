Eddie Howe tells Anthony Gordon to stay selfish after Champions League heroics for Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told in-form striker Anthony Gordon to carry on being selfish following his Champions League heroics in Qarabag.

The 24-year-old England international plundered four goals in Wednesday night's 6-1 play-off, first-leg victory in Baku to take his tally in this season's competition to 10, making the most of his deployment as a central frontman.

He completed his haul with a second penalty at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, having waved away skipper Kieran Trippier's exhortations to allow Nick Woltemade to take it, just as Alan Shearer had done to youngster Paul Robinson as he scored five in an 8-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.

Asked if he wanted Gordon to have a selfish streak, head coach Howe said: "There were really big positives to take from that incident. Moments like that get blown out of all proportion, it was a very minor issue.

"It was great from Anthony that he's got that strong enough resolve that he wants to score in every moment - and you'd want that from any player - so I've got no issue with him.

"I've got no issue with Kieran also, trying to think of the team and trying to lead in his way and be the aspiring leader that he is in every moment. I actually thought it was a real positive on all sides.

"The good thing is we scored the penalty, so that in itself is another positive. I think it showed that all the players care and we want to do well."

Trippier's intervention was designed to give record £69m signing Woltemade the chance to add to the goal he scored in last Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win at Aston Villa, which ended a run of 14 games without finding the back of the net.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon waved off attempts to let Nick Woltemade take the penalty ( Getty Images )

The 24-year-old Germany striker has taken up a midfield role in recent games and like £40m Brazilian Joelinton before him, adapted well to the transition.

Howe said: "Tactically, he's a very, very intelligent player. He's obviously been well-educated in his former clubs, so he took to it really quickly and full compliment to him for doing that."

Woltemade's ability to play in midfield will be tested if he is asked to do a similar job at Manchester City on Saturday evening when the Magpies will renew their question for a first win at the Etihad Stadium and a first in the league, in which they have lost on their last 16 visits to City, since September 2000.

Asked if he could perform in that role against Pep Guardiola's men, Howe said: "We will see. From what I've seen in training and the way that he's taken to the work that we've done with him, I'd say yes.

open image in gallery Woltemade has operated in midfield in recent games ( AP )

"Of course, doing that in one environment is different to doing it on a matchday, with the pressure of the game and everything that entails. But I wouldn't play him there if I didn't think he could do it."

However, he may be pushed back forward after Yoane Wissa picked up a “nasty knock in trainng”, with Howe speculating that he could become available again for the Qarabag return leg.

The Congolese strike will thus be absent for the City clash along with Bruno Guimaraes, who is out for two months with a hamstring injury, while Howe also offered an injury update on Tino Livramento, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley.

"Tino is making progress but I don't think we'll shave too much time off the early March timeframe he has,” Howe said.

"Hopefully better news for Sven Botman, hopefully he can be in and around this game. Miley still has got a bit to go."