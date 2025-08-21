Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner all-but confirmed Eberechi Eze has played his last game for the club after claiming the England attacker pulled out on the day of their 1-0 Conference League play-off victory over Fredrikstad.

Glasners insisted Eze would start the Eagles’ first leg against the Norwegian side at Selhurst Park – also their first foray into major European football – before Arsenal swooped in with a £60million deal.

The transfer of 27-year-old, who had for a long time been linked to Tottenham, could be confirmed as early as this weekend.

On Thursday morning, Glasner revealed he received a phone call from Eze, who said he was not feeling well enough to play, forcing him to bring Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny into his starting XI.

open image in gallery Palace boss Oliver Glasner ( Action Images/Reuters )

“I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I think he won’t play for us again,” said Glasner when asked to confirm whether Eze was heading to the Emirates Stadium.

“So I have to prepare the team for Nottingham (Forest, in the Premier League on Sunday) and for the second leg against Fredrikstad, and I’m planning without Eberechi.”

Quizzed as to whether Eze was feeling physically or mentally unwell, the Palace boss merely replied: “You have to ask him. Maybe in a few days (you can ask).”

Glasner also shared that he has never faced a situation where a player in Eze’s situation had called to say they were unavailable.

“No,” Glasner confirmed. “And I don’t want it to happen anymore.”

The drama and speculation around Eze – and his absence from Palace’s starting XI – overshadowed the FA Cup holders’ historic major European debut, which they won 1-0 after Jean-Philippe Mateta nodded home in the 54th minute.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace fans hold up a sign thanking Eberechi Eze ahead of his imminent departure ( PA Wire )

Glasner, who blamed late business for Palace’s poor start last season, did not hold back when sharing his frustration about their lack of activity in the transfer window, so far signing just Croatian defender Borna Sosa for £2million and goalkeeper Walter Benitez on a free transfer.

“I can’t do anything,” said Glasner. “I can’t sign a player’s contract. We have to act. We need this. This is Crystal Palace’s future. It’s easy to add numbers, we need to add the right players.

“The profile has been defined for months, for months. Also it’s not surprising for everyone that Ebs left, because five days earlier we couldn’t have done anything if he leaves (release clause).

“We knew that this chance is very high that this would happen, and honestly, I say it like it is, we missed the chance to replace him early enough. That’s completely our fault, and nobody else’s fault.”

Speaking to Channel 5 after the victory, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “It is what it is. We’ve got to move past (it). He’s been fantastic for the club. We all love him for what he’s done and achieved, and we’re pleased that he can go on and fulfil the other ambitions that he’s got.

“The king is dead, long live the king. We have to move past it and we have to find other players to bring in that can support the rest of the team and Oliver.”