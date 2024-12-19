Dominic Solanke double helps Tottenham see off Man Utd in thrilling cup tie
Two mistakes by Fraser Forster set up a grandstand finish, but Spurs held on for a precious victory.
Dominic Solanke’s brace helped Tottenham edge a rip-roaring Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United by a 4-3 score and take a big step towards winning a first trophy since 2008.
Spurs were in cruise control when Solanke rifled home his second in the 54th minute to add to his first-half opener and Dejan Kulusevski’s effort 46 seconds into the second half.
Tottenham’s back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster pressed the self-destruct button, though, as his two errors set up a nervy finale.
First Man United substitute Joshua Zirkzee tapped in after Forster’s pass out from the back had been intercepted before Amad Diallo blocked his clearance to make it 3-2 with 20 minutes left.
Ange Postecoglou’s men were teetering on the brink of collapse at this point, but captain Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner with two minutes left despite protestations from Altay Bayindir.
It ensured Jonny Evans’ stoppage-time header was a mere consolation as Spurs march on towards the semi-finals, with Ruben Amorim left to pick the bones out of the third defeat of his short tenure.