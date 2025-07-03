Liverpool players ‘heartbroken’ after death of team-mate Diogo Jota in car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s “heartbroken” players have spoken of their pain in paying tribute to team-mate Diogo Jota after he was killed in a car crash at the age of 28.

The Portugal forward died along with his younger brother Andre Silva in the accident in Zamora in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Less than two weeks ago Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The couple have three children together.

According to BBC Sport, Jota was returning for pre-season training next week via ferry after being advised not to fly following minor surgery.

“Words can not describe how heartbroken and devastated we are… Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten,” midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai wrote on X.

“We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Rest in peace, brother.”

Striker Darwin Nunez expressed his sympathies on Instagram, saying: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

“I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

Nunez signed off “Q.E.P.D (que en paz descanse – may he rest in peace) Diogo and Andre”.

“You were an incredible footballer… the kind that made a difference every single time you stepped on the field. You were humble, hard-working, kind, and always there for anyone that needed anything.

“I feel so lucky to have shared the pitch with you, shared memories and moments I’ll carry with me forever. You’ll always be part of this team, part of the Liverpool family. We will never, ever forget you.

“My heart goes out to your whole family. Love you brother. Rest easy Diogo & Andre. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

“Heartbroken” former manager Jurgen Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!

Shortly before 10.30am Liverpool issued a statement which read: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, team-mates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Liverpool have opened a book of condolence, both physical in the Anfield Road Stand and online, lowered flags to half-mast and closed all stores and the museum and suspended all tours until Monday.

News of Jota’s death has sent shockwaves throughout world football. Wolves, who signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2017 before selling to Liverpool in 2020, probably summed up the player best.

“Diogo embodied our values at the club. He was so humble, so kind, so professional, but yet determined and hungry,” said Matt Wild, director of football operations and administration who worked closely with Jota.

“To go to Liverpool at the age of 23 and go on to great success there, he’s won lots of trophies and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

“He left this club as a star, and he will always be a star in our eyes.”

UEFA announced a moment of silence would be observed at Women’s Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday, while the “devastated” Portuguese Football Federation said: “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player… but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his team-mates and opponents.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Fans left wreaths, scarves and shirts at a makeshift shrine outside Anfield, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, attending a conference in Liverpool, among those to lay flowers in person. There were similar scenes outside Molineux.

Local police, investigating the accident at 1230am on Thursday in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora, said: “In the absence of a conclusion of the experts’ evidence, everything points that a car left the road, due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.”

Jota won 49 caps and scored 14 goals for Portugal, last month winning the Nations League for a second time.

International team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X: “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, with nine coming last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, having previously lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He signed for Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017 and helped win the Championship in his first season, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances before moving to Anfield.

Jota’s career began at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira before moving to Atletico, where he did not play a game but was loaned out to Porto.

His brother spent time in Porto’s youth team before playing senior football for Gondomar and second-tier side Penafiel.

“The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation,” read a Penafiel statement.