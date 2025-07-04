Diogo Jota death latest: Liverpool manager Slot says footballer was ‘friend to everyone’ after fatal car crash
Player and brother Andre Silva died when car veered off road and burst into flames after suspected tyre blowout
Liverpool FC’s manager has issued an emotional statement after the team’s forward Diogo Jota was killed in a car crash alongside his brother.
Arne Slot said he 'has no words' to describe pain after Jota’s death, as he paid tribute to the 28-year-old as a “friend to everyone”.
The footballer had been travelling in a Lamborghini with his brother Andre Silva when the car veered off the road and burst into flames following what police suspect was a tyre blowout while overtaking.
The pair were found dead on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday. The incident happened just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto, Portugal.
According to BBC Sport, Jota was returning for pre-season training next week via ferry after being advised not to fly following minor surgery.
Tributes are flooding in for the pair from vast numbers of former players, clubs, sporting figures, and footballing fans, who just months earlier witnessed Jota win his first Premier League title.
In a heartfelt tribute, Cristiano Ronaldo said the death of his Portugal teammate “doesn't make sense”. “We will all miss you,” he added.
Watch: Spain and Portugal players pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Euro 2025 match
Klopp ‘heartbroken’ over tragic passing of ‘great friend’ Jota
Jurgen Klopp ‘heartbroken’ over tragic passing of ‘great friend’ Diogo Jota
A look at the brothers' football careers:
Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, with nine coming last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, having previously lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
He signed for Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017 and helped win the Championship in his first season, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances before moving to Anfield.
Jota’s career began at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira before moving to Atletico, where he did not play a game but was loaned out to Porto.
His brother spent time in Porto’s youth team before playing senior football for Gondomar and second-tier side Penafiel.
“The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation,” read a Penafiel statement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments