Ange Postecoglou gutted Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski will miss Europa League final
Dejan Kulusevski sustained a right knee injury in Spurs’ 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Ange Postecoglou is devastated Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will miss next week’s Europa League final and has cast doubt over his chances of being fit for the start of next season.
Spurs’ preparations for Wednesday’s showpiece with Manchester United in Bilbao were dealt a blow when Kulusevski underwent surgery earlier this week on his right knee.
An innocuous challenge with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on Sunday forced Kulusevski off and subsequent scans confirmed Tottenham’s worst fears, with the Sweden playmaker set for “months” on the sideline.
“Yeah, gutted for Deki,” Postecoglou said ahead of Friday’s trip to Aston Villa.
“Disappointing news. Initially we thought it wasn’t too serious. The medical team were worried structurally about how the knee was but it blew up the day after and we knew there was an issue there.
“He has had surgery and it will put him out for at least a few months.
“I have only got basic information at the moment in terms of recovery, but it will certainly put him out for a while.”