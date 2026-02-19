Ismaila Sarr on target as Palace draw Conference League clash in Bosnia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace’s Conference League hopes hang in the balance after a 1-1 draw at Bosnian Premier League side Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their knockout phase play-off.

Oliver Glasner had reinforced his attacking ranks since their last European outing in December, but it was Ismaila Sarr, assisted by January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

The Eagles allowed Karlo Abramovic to score a second-half equaliser, then failed to create many chances, coming closest when Adam Wharton rattled the crossbar.

It was another disappointing display from the struggling Premier League side, once touted as favourites to win the competition, but now hoping they can simply turn around a more inspiring outing at Selhurst Park and survive beyond next week.

The Eagles, who suffered a disappointing 3-2 Premier League defeat to Wolves last time out, had early chances through Wharton and Sarr, who had the ball in the back of the net but the offside flag was raised.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was tested just once in the first 15 minutes when he came out to collect a ball following a Zrinjski free-kick, then nearly gave away a chance with a loose pass and had Chadi Riad to thank for getting him out of danger.

A couple of encouraging spells for the hosts midway through the half ended without reward and it was a similar story at the other end of the pitch, where Goran Karacic claimed Daniel Munoz’s cross-shot and the Eagles could not take advantage of Chris Richards’ throw-in.

The hosts might have taken the lead first but wasted a golden chance when Antonio Ivancic fluffed his lines, five minutes before Sarr finally broke the deadlock.

The Senegal international was teed up by January club-record signing Strand Larsen, whose lay-off allowed Sarr to fire low through a crowd and into the net.

Palace put Zrinjski under pressure after the break but lost their way when Adam Wharton gave away the ball in midfield and the hosts took full advantage.

Leo Mikic found the onrushing Abramovic, who gave Henderson no chance as he drilled the equaliser into the far corner in the 55th minute.

Zrinjski should have taken the lead when Mario Cuze found himself one-on-one with Henderson and poked wide of the Palace captain’s right post.

It was a let-off for the Eagles, who struggled to create any real chances until Wharton clipped the crossbar with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Karacic turned a Yeremy Pino effort behind his post and Chris Richards directed a header off-target before Zrinjski worked their way back up the pitch, where Henderson denied Matej Sakota.

Confusion ensued following the rebound, as the hosts initially thought they had won a penalty for a Munoz handball. The Palace defender, in an aerial challenge, found himself sandwiched in between Henderson and Memija.

The referee was called to the monitor but disagreed that Munoz deserved punishment – and the Eagles breathed another sigh of relief.