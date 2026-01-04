Igor Thiago scores treble as in-form Brentford win six-goal thriller at Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Igor Thiago ended a six-match drought with a first Premier League hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Everton which fired Brentford to within four points of the top four.

The Brazilian took his tally to 14 with his first goals since the end of November and only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scored more in the Premier League.

Head coach Keith Andrews continues to confound his critics as he equalled the biggest win of his short stint in charge – against Bournemouth last weekend – as they put four past an Everton side which had four clean sheets in their last six games.

Nathan Collins headed home the other as the Bees scored their first from a corner in the league at the 96th attempt, and Beto’s 66th-minute response and Thierno Barry’s goal in added time barely papered over the cracks.

It seems incongruous to say it of nine-time league champions Everton should be looking to emulate Brentford: canny recruitment off the pitch – Thiago cost marginally more than Barry or Beto but has scored nine more league goals than the pair combined – and organised yet effective on it.

The fact Kevin Schade opted for Brentford when there was interest from the Toffees two summers ago showed how low the club’s reputation had dropped in the wake of off-field financial problems and several relegation battles.

But even taking into account a threadbare squad, manager David Moyes is not getting value for money from a number of individuals while suffering a heavy defeat on a day when both his under-performing strikers scored.

Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, provided both assists and would have had another in first-half added time had Caoimhin Kelleher not kept out Barry’s diving header, but with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall injured and Iliman Ndiaye at the Africa Cup of Nations the burden is all on him to carry the attacking threat.

The £40million spent on 19-year-old Tyler Dibling, making his third consecutive start, was a punt on potential when they need proven performers while James Tarkowski, whose mistake led to the opening goal before he was beaten to a corner for the second, is also looking less than reliable.

Everton’s two early chances saw Dwight McNeil denied by Kelleher and Thiago clear Tarkowski’s header off the line, but they then shot themselves in the foot.

Tarkowski’s pass to Tim Iroegbunam was weak and ill-advised as the midfielder was sandwiched between Schade and Vitaly Janelt, and the latter seized the ball and crossed for Thiago to cushion a low volley past Jordan Pickford.

When Yehor Yarmolyuk presented a similar opportunity to Iroegbunam, but he could only shoot wide.

Grealish’s loose backheel on the touchline saw Janelt profit again, this time from the right, and his cross was turned home by Schade.

Collins and Thiago scored within two minutes of each other to put the result beyond doubt as early as the 51st minute, but Brentford’s centre-forward was not to be denied his hat-trick even after Everton briefly threatened a comeback.