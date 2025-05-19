Man Utd must back Ruben Amorim and keep Bruno Fernandes – David Beckham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham says Manchester United have to back Ruben Amorim this summer and expressed discomfort at the idea of selling valuable assets like Bruno Fernandes to aid their overhaul.

The Portuguese head coach succeeded Erik ten Hag in November of what has turned into the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign, with the Red Devils 16th on a measly 39 points with just one top-flight game to go.

But Wednesday’s Europa League final against Tottenham offers the opportunity to salvage something from the season, with silverware and valuable Champions League qualification up for grabs in Bilbao.

It would provide a much-needed boost in terms of morale and finance for a club that Beckham hopes will support “very good manager” Amorim to “make the changes that he needs to make”.

“I think Ruben definitely needs to be backed in bringing in the players he wants, but I actually don’t know how possible it is,” the former United and England midfielder told The Athletic.

“I don’t speak to (minority owner Sir) Jim (Ratcliffe) that often, only from time to time.

“Ruben needs to be backed as a manager to bring in his team and his philosophy; he’s trying that already but I think once he brings his team in and his players, then you’ll see something different.”

United have been strongly linked to a variety of players, with long-standing target Matheus Cunha reportedly set to join from Wolves as they eye other summer moves.

But the Red Devils are tightening their belt and having to comply with profitability and sustainability rules, leading to talk over potential exits.

United captain Fernandes has been linked with a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal, while speculation continues over academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo given they represent pure profit.

“I’d like to think you wouldn’t have to sell your captain,” Beckham said. “He has been exceptional.

“We’ve all been critical at times of some United players – but when we needed someone to step up, he has done it.

“I also hate (the idea of) any young player who has grown up at United leaving the club. We shouldn’t be selling players purely for financial reasons.”