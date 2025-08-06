Darwin Nunez on verge of Liverpool exit as striker faces decision over future
Darwin looks set to depart Anfield this summer after the arrival of young striker Hugo Ekitike and with the club chasing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak
Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal for an initial £46.2m.
However, they are waiting to see if the striker will agree to leave Anfield after a three-season spell.
Nunez also attracted interest from AC Milan but there were doubts if the Serie A side could meet Liverpool’s asking price, whereas Al-Hilal are willing to pay a fee that could rise to £56.6m, including add-ons.
Napoli had bid for Nunez earlier in the summer, but without coming close to a sum Liverpool would accept, before instead signing attacker Lorenzo Lucca.
The Uruguay international joined Liverpool from Benfica for £64m in 2022, with add-ons taking the potential fee to a club record of £85m.
He scored 15 goals in his first season in England and 18 in the second but got just seven in 47 appearances in all competitions last year as Arne Slot preferred to use either the late Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz as his centre-forward.
Should Nunez leave for £46.2m, Liverpool will have brought in around £190m for players this summer, following Tyler Morton’s move to Lyon for £15m.
They have already signed one striker, in Hugo Ekitike for £69m, and made a £110m bid for Alexander Isak, which Newcastle rejected.
