Crystal Palace charged over fans’ Evangelos Marinakis banner
Supporters held up a graphic banner about the Nottingham Forest owner at Selhurst Park in August
Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after their fans held up a graphic banner about Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis during a Premier League match at Selhurst Park in August.
There had been tension between the clubs all summer after both indirectly went head to head for a place in this season's Europa League, with Uefa eventually ruling Forest would enter the second-tier competition at the expense of Palace. The south London club were excluded due to previous co-owner John Textor holding a controlling interest in Lyon.
Even though Marinakis did not attend the fixture at Selhurst Park on August 24, which ended 1-1, the Palace fans made their feelings clear.
Supporters in the Holmesdale End showed a banner of Marinakis, which depicted the Greek businessman holding a gun to the head of Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White, who had looked set to leave to join Tottenham in the summer only to perform a U-turn and agree a new contract.
A statement from the FA read: "Crystal Palace FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to its Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Sunday 24 August.
"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) didn't behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, insulting and/or provocative way during the fixture.
"Crystal Palace FC has until Tuesday 11 November to provide a response."
PA
