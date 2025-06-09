FA Cup winners Crystal Palace face anxious wait to discover Europa League fate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace face an anxious wait to discover if they can compete in the Europa League next season, with a decision on their fate not expected until late June, the PA news agency understands.

Palace held a meeting with UEFA officials last Tuesday to plead their case to be allowed to play in Europe for the first time.

Oliver Glasner’s team clinched a Europa League spot after they stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley last month – the first major trophy in the club’s history.

However, talk of a European adventure has proved slightly premature, with Palace required to meet with UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) to show they do not fall foul of its multi-club ownership rules.

John Textor holds a 43 per cent stake in Palace through his company Eagle Football, while he is also the owner of French club Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League with a sixth-placed Ligue 1 finish.

After Tuesday’s meeting, the CFCB is not expected to make a decision until the end of June, PA understands.

No individual is allowed to have a significant say in the running of two clubs competing in the same UEFA competition and the CFCB would have to make a ruling on any potential breach.

PA understands Palace are confident no rules have been breached owing to the fact Textor – through Eagle Football – has only a 25 per cent share of voting rights alongside fellow principal owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and chairman Steve Parish.

Parish is also responsible for the day-to-day running of the club, which has led to past tension with Textor, who had previously tried to sell his shares and take over Everton.

Given Palace believe they have no influence over Lyon and Eagle Football does not have decision-making powers at the Premier League outfit because of the voting structure, the club are hopeful of being able to compete in Europe.

If Palace fail to convince the CFCB, Lyon would keep their Europa League spot due to a higher league finish.

Meanwhile, Brondby, who Blitzer owns, qualified for the Europa Conference League, which prevents the south London club from dropping into that competition.

Palace announced their retained list on Monday, with long-serving duo Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp set to officially leave on June 30.

Their departures had been announced last month. A number of academy players are also due to depart, including Eberechi Eze’s younger brother Chimaechi Eze.